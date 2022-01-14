 Skip to content

Netherspace 2 update for 14 January 2022

Netherspace II Updated to Version 1.02

  • Weapons have been tweaked just a little bit more. Their order, nature and stat requirements makes unlocking them a lot more essential to achieve proper progress.
  • Easy difficulty has been made slightly easier to make survival of players not particularly accustomed to bullet hell games somewhat more lasting.
  • A few bosses have been further tweaked to give more of a challenge or to be more manageable when game-testing proved them to be still a little too hard.
  • Enemy bolts exploding when hitting the players or their shields have been reduced in size as levels progress to make them a little bit less comical when reaching levels 100+ !
  • Certain typos have been identified and fixed and the description of power sources has been updated to reflect them a little bit more accurately.

