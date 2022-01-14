Netherspace II Updated to Version 1.02

- Weapons have been tweaked just a little bit more. Their order, nature and stat requirements makes unlocking them a lot more essential to achieve proper progress.
- Easy difficulty has been made slightly easier to make survival of players not particularly accustomed to bullet hell games somewhat more lasting.
- A few bosses have been further tweaked to give more of a challenge or to be more manageable when game-testing proved them to be still a little too hard.
- Enemy bolts exploding when hitting the players or their shields have been reduced in size as levels progress to make them a little bit less comical when reaching levels 100+ !
- Certain typos have been identified and fixed and the description of power sources has been updated to reflect them a little bit more accurately.
Netherspace 2 update for 14 January 2022
