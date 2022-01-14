 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 14 January 2022

Update 0.5.53

Update 0.5.53

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Time flows much slower in Zalesie now.
  • Disarming mines is easier if you're drunk (!)
  • Priest Matthew performed more exorcisms over our possessed bicycle. It should not disappear anymore. Nor should it loose its interactivity.
  • Kasimir learned how to build a Master Switch, so he can switch off electricity on entire electrified plot of land.
  • Kasimir learned how to repair broken items himself in a workshop he can build in one of his sheds.
  • The animals are no longer smart enough to notice tiny gaps in the gates and use them to escape from their pens.
  • Some sheds were able to make saving the game impossible. They are fixed now.
  • If you managed to electrify a spot before a quest told you to then the game will accept the job as completed.
  • The mayor finally gave up on snow removal from main roads during winter. What a stubborn fellow....
  • Villagers learned how to shake the snow off them.
  • Baits for snares were improved. Every wild animal has a unique favourite food now.
  • We restored holstering equipped items using quick access keys (thanks anderson!).
  • The moon was stolen! Culprits were punished and nights in Zalesie got less dark again.
  • We changed the water in the ponds from salty to fresh. Thanks to this, they finally freeze up properly in winter.
  • Several game elements were optimized to improve general performance.
  • Multiple minor bugs were eliminated.

