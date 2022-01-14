Update 0.5.53

Changes
- Time flows much slower in Zalesie now.
- Disarming mines is easier if you're drunk (!)
- Priest Matthew performed more exorcisms over our possessed bicycle. It should not disappear anymore. Nor should it loose its interactivity.
- Kasimir learned how to build a Master Switch, so he can switch off electricity on entire electrified plot of land.
- Kasimir learned how to repair broken items himself in a workshop he can build in one of his sheds.
- The animals are no longer smart enough to notice tiny gaps in the gates and use them to escape from their pens.
- Some sheds were able to make saving the game impossible. They are fixed now.
- If you managed to electrify a spot before a quest told you to then the game will accept the job as completed.
- The mayor finally gave up on snow removal from main roads during winter. What a stubborn fellow....
- Villagers learned how to shake the snow off them.
- Baits for snares were improved. Every wild animal has a unique favourite food now.
- We restored holstering equipped items using quick access keys (thanks anderson!).
- The moon was stolen! Culprits were punished and nights in Zalesie got less dark again.
- We changed the water in the ponds from salty to fresh. Thanks to this, they finally freeze up properly in winter.
- Several game elements were optimized to improve general performance.
- Multiple minor bugs were eliminated.
