First Class Trouble update for 18 January 2022

Patch 1.3.5 - A little for the cold days

Patch 1.3.5 - A little for the cold days

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Dear all,

Here is a little patch to keep you going through January. Stay warm everyone!

  • Invisible Walls



  • Reworked the Keycard Triangulator: The display now changes color to the closest key card and it no longer forces the player to walk while using it. Hopefully, it will feel like a better item to pick.
  • Added 2 more hair options - light blue and pink.

  • Removed all Christmas Decorations in preparation for the next event coming up very soon.
  • Added translations to the language restricted party messaging.
  • Scaled some input boxes to better ensure a fit for all languages.
  • Adjusted the LOD on the bottles on the bar in the main menu.
  • Adjusted the maps in the map voting menu so all maps appear more equally (everything has the same percentage chance).
  • Change to the equipped equipment so it is visible in your hand for the other players (except the overdose syringes, which is still not visible to other players).
  • Adjusted the colliders on the Ski Resort buildings so it is harder to walk around and glitch them.

  • Fixed a glitch that allowed players to skip skill checks all together.
  • Fixed the backdoor in the toilet on the restaurant not being able to be opened from the inside.
  • Fixed it so the Escape Pod no longer teleports the player and appears buggy.
  • Fixed an issue where if the player emoted in the elevator they were not able to vote for a map.
  • Fixed an issue where snowballs would hot the equipment a player was wearing and would not ragdoll them.
  • Fixed an issue where icicles dropping killed players on top of the bridge that was not in harm's way.

    Removed a white cube in the Gardens museum.
  • Fixed the Vruumba in the main menu having 2 fans in it.
  • Fixed some spawn locations in the starting area where bottles would clip through the refrigerator.
  • Fixed an issue where jumping and grabbing a player would cause the player to move around in a “grapped” state.
  • Fixed that when you sabotage a door the override button on the inside is disabled until the door is closed to prevent people accidentally locking themselves in.
  • Fixed the death collider behind C.A.I.N. in the server room so you no longer can survive being pushed to your death.
  • Fixed some localization issues on the keybindings.
  • Fixed some localization issues on the quit to menu button.
  • Fixed some localization issues on the user ranking and total ranking tabs..
  • Fixed some localization issues on the filter options for the friends list.
  • Fixed that you could fall through the floor on the Resort.

