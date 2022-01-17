 Skip to content

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall update for 17 January 2022

Patch 1.22 and Virtual Desktop fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall 1.22 Patch Notes

Little patch, big changes! Especially for Virtual Desktop users - we know you have had problems with playing Tempestfall using this app, so here we come with a solution. We believe that from now on you will be able to enjoy exploring the Realm of Death without any further problems or technical obstacles! Let's take a look at the list of changes:

Full 1.22 patch notes:

General

  • Issues with Steam VR resolved
  • Issues with Virtual Desktop resolved

Sound

  • Additional sound effects to a few gameplay mechanics
  • Minor improvements in environment and gameplay mechanics sound effects

Be sure that we are constantly reviewing your reports, opinions and feedback. We try to solve all technical problems and other issues related to the gameplay optimization on an ongoing basis. If you want to share your thoughts on Tempestfall with us, be sure to use Steam Discussions or join our Discord server.

Thanks everyone and have a great week!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1337100/Warhammer_Age_of_Sigmar_Tempestfall/

Changed files in this update

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall Content Depot 1337101
