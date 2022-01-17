Patch 1.22 and Virtual Desktop fix

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall 1.22 Patch Notes

Little patch, big changes! Especially for Virtual Desktop users - we know you have had problems with playing Tempestfall using this app, so here we come with a solution. We believe that from now on you will be able to enjoy exploring the Realm of Death without any further problems or technical obstacles! Let's take a look at the list of changes:

Full 1.22 patch notes:

General

Issues with Steam VR resolved

Issues with Virtual Desktop resolved

Sound

Additional sound effects to a few gameplay mechanics

Minor improvements in environment and gameplay mechanics sound effects

Be sure that we are constantly reviewing your reports, opinions and feedback. We try to solve all technical problems and other issues related to the gameplay optimization on an ongoing basis. If you want to share your thoughts on Tempestfall with us, be sure to use Steam Discussions or join our Discord server.

Thanks everyone and have a great week!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1337100/Warhammer_Age_of_Sigmar_Tempestfall/