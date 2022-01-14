No meaningful changes made, just added debug code to improve my chances to find a crash I've been searching for a while.
Castle of the Underdogs : Episode 1 update for 14 January 2022
Small debug patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
No meaningful changes made, just added debug code to improve my chances to find a crash I've been searching for a while.
Changed files in this update