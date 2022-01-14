 Skip to content

Airship Academy Playtest update for 14 January 2022

The first patch of the year 0.7.0 is here!

Last edited by Wendy

What's new?

  • The game economy is now geared towards trading to earn money and ship parts rather than farming enemy ships for equipment
  • You would now be able to find traders in Pirnmill and at the Silberblum Headquarters after completing the Prolog.
  • You can now transfer your cargo and store them in warehouses at various locations
  • Enemies now drop trade items more often than they drop new ship parts
  • You can now revert and clear ship parts from ships while using the shipyard
  • You can now place ship parts on ships directly from the warehouse
  • You can now transfer items between ships using the warehouse
  • New zones become graphically available (but nothing to do yet)

New airframes and Updated enemy fleets

  • New Teutonic Airframe
  • New Viridian Airframe

UI/UX improvements

  • Partial reskin of the travel screen UI
  • Updated the target selection buttons in battle
  • Add a functional description to some items
  • Improve targeting UI
  • You can now set the ship's firing chain inside the shipyard

Miscellaneous

  • UI interactions should respond faster
  • Beams and lances should intercept better
  • Redecorate ports with ships and additional props
  • Increased officers EXP gain from battle
  • Reduced crew damage from muskets
  • Reduced overall cannon range

