The first patch of the year 0.7.0 is here!

What's new?
- The game economy is now geared towards trading to earn money and ship parts rather than farming enemy ships for equipment
- You would now be able to find traders in Pirnmill and at the Silberblum Headquarters after completing the Prolog.
- You can now transfer your cargo and store them in warehouses at various locations
- Enemies now drop trade items more often than they drop new ship parts
- You can now revert and clear ship parts from ships while using the shipyard
- You can now place ship parts on ships directly from the warehouse
- You can now transfer items between ships using the warehouse
- New zones become graphically available (but nothing to do yet)
New airframes and Updated enemy fleets
- New Teutonic Airframe
- New Viridian Airframe
UI/UX improvements
- Partial reskin of the travel screen UI
- Updated the target selection buttons in battle
- Add a functional description to some items
- Improve targeting UI
- You can now set the ship's firing chain inside the shipyard
Miscellaneous
- UI interactions should respond faster
- Beams and lances should intercept better
- Redecorate ports with ships and additional props
- Increased officers EXP gain from battle
- Reduced crew damage from muskets
- Reduced overall cannon range
Changed files in this update