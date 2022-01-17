 Skip to content

Stuffed update for 17 January 2022

Patch #2 - Build 0.9.20

Patch #2 - Build 0.9.20

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

• Split Sound options into 3 volume sliders - Master, Music and SFX

• Shadow Monster enemy health is now reduced by 80% on first appearance

• Added confirmation window to Quit option in Pause Menu

• Split Mouse and Gamepad sensitivity into 2 option settings

Fixes

• Fix issue with Sock Monster not flopping for player if player died

• Fixed issue with Shot Caller appearing to not inflict damage to Enemies in online mode

• Fixed missing textures in Night 5 Rooms

• Fixed hedges turning invisible in gardens

• Fixed ceilings sometimes disappearing in bedroom tiles

• Fixed issue where some weapon prices in Wardrobe weren't updating

• Fixed issue with shooting weapon at floor would sometimes teleport player

• Fixed an issue where some UI in the Main Menu said incorrect regions for server regions

• Fixed issue with some weapons not having correct materials on weapon skins

• Fixed issue with players being able to stand on flying robots

• Fixed issue with player using level up station when downed in online mode

Changes

• Changed sensitivity to be a float instead of an int for more fidelity

• Changed colliders on weapon pickups so Player doesn’t collider with them anymore

• Added LOD’s to weapon pickups in online mode

• Removed Mute sound option

• Changed Shot Caller weapon scope to use UI material instead of 2nd camera

Changed files in this update

Stuffed Base Content Depot 1243201
  • Loading history…
