Patch #2 - Build 0.9.20

Updates
• Split Sound options into 3 volume sliders - Master, Music and SFX
• Shadow Monster enemy health is now reduced by 80% on first appearance
• Added confirmation window to Quit option in Pause Menu
• Split Mouse and Gamepad sensitivity into 2 option settings
Fixes
• Fix issue with Sock Monster not flopping for player if player died
• Fixed issue with Shot Caller appearing to not inflict damage to Enemies in online mode
• Fixed missing textures in Night 5 Rooms
• Fixed hedges turning invisible in gardens
• Fixed ceilings sometimes disappearing in bedroom tiles
• Fixed issue where some weapon prices in Wardrobe weren't updating
• Fixed issue with shooting weapon at floor would sometimes teleport player
• Fixed an issue where some UI in the Main Menu said incorrect regions for server regions
• Fixed issue with some weapons not having correct materials on weapon skins
• Fixed issue with players being able to stand on flying robots
• Fixed issue with player using level up station when downed in online mode
Changes
• Changed sensitivity to be a float instead of an int for more fidelity
• Changed colliders on weapon pickups so Player doesn’t collider with them anymore
• Added LOD’s to weapon pickups in online mode
• Removed Mute sound option
• Changed Shot Caller weapon scope to use UI material instead of 2nd camera
Changed files in this update