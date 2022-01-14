 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 14 January 2022

Small Bugfixes and Updates

  • continue clean-up of terrain textures
  • improved carrot and cabbage shader
  • improved fields ground shafer
  • fixed a small startup bug
  • fixed a small layout bug
  • changed scale of speed sliders a bit
  • made the testing build a development build so I get better bug reports
  • fucking around with the input system once more...

