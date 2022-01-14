- continue clean-up of terrain textures
- improved carrot and cabbage shader
- improved fields ground shafer
- fixed a small startup bug
- fixed a small layout bug
- changed scale of speed sliders a bit
- made the testing build a development build so I get better bug reports
- fucking around with the input system once more...
Black Forest update for 14 January 2022
Small Bugfixes and Updates
