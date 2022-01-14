Imperiums speaks Chinese now!

Hello everyone!

We are very proud to finally announce that Imperiums now officially supports the Chinese language!

The biggest thanks goes to the IndieArk company.

It's owner Kevin contacted us one month after release with a generous offer to help us with Chinese translations. They could only work on the texts in low key periods so we set no deadlines (which we never do when we cooperate with volunteers).

Some of the texts were translated in 2020, however at the beginning of 2021 the guys from IndieArk got pretty busy and the Chinese localization was put on hold until the autumn. At this time more translators got involved, they were joined later by some playtesters.

We would like to thank all of them hugely for their efforts, we really appreciate what you guys did.

The Chinese language has always been one of our top priority localizations. We hope that it brings the game closer to Chinese players and that those who hesitated to play the game in English can now join our growing player base. The ancient battlefields are waiting for you!

We always offer translators the possibility to say a few words in the announcement post and this is no exception. Let's now hear from the guys from IndieArk:)

Chao: _Hello friends, this is Chao from IndieArk.

Together with other guys from the company, we completed the Chinese localization of Imperiums: Greek Wars. It is a 4X/ grand strategy game that presents the history and mythology of the countries of the ancient Mediterranean region.

We went over the translations of the names and titles many times in order not to make "historical mistakes" in a historical game. We hope you will enjoy the game!_

Fred Li:

Fred Li: _Imperiums: Greek War is the first game that I have had the pleasure of working on as a translator, and what a tough one to begin with!

To correctly translate the name of ancient tribes/cities/nations/etc., a lot of research and cross-referencing had to be done. In return, I learned a lot about the history of the ancient Mediterranean Seas and nations that surrounded it.

Was it sometime painful to spend a lot of times researching on a single word? Yes. Was it worth all the effort? Also Yes.

From my time spent on this project, I realized the time and work put into the game from the developers must be a ridiculous amount. I respect them for their effort and want to thank them for this opportunity.

I hope all players can enjoy this game, in the end that matters the most.

Have fun!_

Sandman Fu:

Sandman Fu: _The game includes a large number of ancient titles and names related to the ancient Mediterranean region, around 4000 actually.

Hopefully, you will understand that to cross-check every one of them is almost impossible. The translators have carefully checked the relevant sources for some of the main terms, yet you still may encounter some strange translations.

Feel free to visit the Chinese translation QQ group to suggest improvements!_

If you find a mistake in the texts or you want to suggest a way to improve them, please feel free to share your ideas and opinions on the Steam forum or the dedicated Chinese Discord channel.

If you like the game and the quality of the translation, please write a review in Chinese. The guys will surely appreciate the feedback and they rightly deserve any praise.

Yours,

Kube Games team.