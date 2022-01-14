0.46.2a Patch Notes (Hotfix)

Patch Notes - version 0.46.2a
Description
This is another small patch focused on additional QoL improvements and fixes which were either unable to be completed in time for the 0.46a release, or resulted from patch feedback. Huge thanks to the testers!
Changes
UI
-
You no longer have to highlight a target to increase or decrease focus level
-
New layout of Action Manager to improve readability and usefulness
-
Removed Nest action when mate isn’t highlighted
-
Re-structured gamepad keybindings (ongoing)
-
Re-organized some Action keybindings
-
Slight redesign of exit prompt
Bugs
-
(Fixed) Completely unable to court outside of mating season (courting is now allowed, but at significantly reduced rate)
-
(Fixed) Some cases where courting attempts would fail incorrectly
-
(Fixed) Using growth ratio to calculate maturity instead of reproductive maturity
-
(Fixed) Death Prompt should now function normally again
-
(Fixed) Spawning incorrect player species when re-starting during single play session
-
(Fixed) Food not aging or rotting correctly while held
Changed files in this update