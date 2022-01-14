Update：Celestial Trial

NEW VERSION：Celestial Trial ！！！

It has been a long time since the launch of "TOUHOU MONSTER TOWER DEFENCE"~

We are about to make the biggest version update ever, starting with the long-awaited 2x speed feature (in testing)

①New Game Mode: Celestial Trial

The Splitting Incident is but a fleeting memory, but the creatures it brough upon the land, still roams it.

Seizing the opportunity, the celestial decided to share a part of the vast Heaven with them, for which a grand trial will be held, one will leave everything they have in the mortal world through this trial, in order to obtain the qualification of temporary residence in the Heaven.

This is a special mode that is different from previous levels

In this trial, you will abandon all previous ability upgrade, facing the never-ending enemies.

What's worse, they will gradually become stronger

What? Don't you mean no endless mode? Yes, because it's roguelike too !

To help u pass this trial, the Heaven man will grant you "blessings" in battle - random special abilities chosen from three

These blessings are divided into 5 rarities (white, green, blue, purple, orange)

Rare blessings are more powerful and have more special effects, such as: upgrade your defense tower to LV6

In order to make this trial more challenging, the celestials used the divine power of the celestial world

Magic springs, treasure chests, and obstacles on the map will be randomly generated

Items in treasure will be randomly generated

Enemies as trialists will be randomly generated

When you defeat 50 waves of enemies, you will be recognized by the Heaven and pass the test.

However, this does not end. To test your limits, you will obtain less blue points after 50 waves.

You will get a score in the trial, this score will be recorded, and you will be able to compete with the vast number of testers in the world.

②New character

The huge trial is in full swing, and new partners will naturally join in this grand event.

Mysterious Tower (SUMMON)

Strange guy who is good at sleeping? ? ?

【? ? ? ]? ? ?

【? ? ? ]? ? ?

【? ? ? ]? ? ?

DLC

CHARACTER: Nagae Iku

The envoy of the Dragon Palace descends from above the clouds just to inform the monsters to participate in the trial to temporarily settle in the Heaven

[Thunder Drill] A voltage carrying attack, able to reduce enemy's magic resistance as well as electrocute them.

[Ball Lightning] Launch out a ball lightning, dealing magic damage to all enemies in a straight line, if they are already electrocuted, chain lightning will be prodiced instead.

[Divine Thunder] Summon a thunder cloud, this cloud deals high damage to single target and will instant kill electrocute enemies.

TOWER:

Toramaru Shou (BLAST)

An extremely capeable monster, and has the ability to collect treasures. THE direct disciple of Hijiri, using the Pagoda in the palm of her hand to launch light orbs to attack

Lv1:【Good Omens】Attack will damage surrounding enemies around first target

Lv3:【Auspicious】attack has a chance to shoot out multiple projectile

Lv5:【Jubilee】randomly create celestial beings

Toyosatomimi no Miko (DANMAKU)

A follower of Taoism that has ascended, has the ability and patience to listen to the crowd, uses her Seven-Star Sword to smite the enemies.

Lv1：【Proverbs】Assist other Miko in attacking

Lv3：【Sword Glow】 summon 4 stackable orbiting light words to attack enemies

Lv5：【Holy virtue】increse surrounding friendly's damage

③New props

Gashapon and sacred objects

In this update, a new purchasable item has appeared: "Gacha"

【Gacha】

This is a brand new item priced at 250. Throw it out to randomly generate a treasure of the celestial

Of course, because the processing process is not very strict, these gashapons sometimes contain another gashapon inside. . .

Treasure of the Celestial

These 6 items are Noble Phantasms from the celestial world, although sometimes they don't look very "celestial"

【Nuke】

Super super super super bomb, lethal weapons with larger range and more DMG.

【Red Point】

Can make your towers more powerful!!!

【Celestial Heart】

Fully heals and recharge the PC's ability

【Treasure Hammer】

Change the targeted defense tower, into another type of tower

【Blue Star】

Upgrade the targeted defense tower for free

【Blessing Point】

Gains a random blessing chance

④Change

【CHARACTER】

Dr. Cirno

Increased attack power/freeze duration/stamina cost

【TOWER】

Letty

Increased the duration of frostbite

【Item】

Green Point

Now in addition to recovering stamina, it can also speed up the cooldown of self-machine skills

⑤ Achievements

4 new achievements have been added

[An ally from naught!] Doremy Sweet appears!

【Divine】Encountered wave 50 in Celestial Trial

【Wonder of you】Unlock all achievements

【? ? ? ]? ? ?

⑥BUG Fix

Fixed error caused by wrong bomb textures

Fixed error that some texts were missing

Fixed error that the controller selects the machine incorrectly