Update：Celestial Trial

NEW VERSION：Celestial Trial ！！！
It has been a long time since the launch of "TOUHOU MONSTER TOWER DEFENCE"~
We are about to make the biggest version update ever, starting with the long-awaited 2x speed feature (in testing)
①New Game Mode: Celestial Trial
The Splitting Incident is but a fleeting memory, but the creatures it brough upon the land, still roams it.
Seizing the opportunity, the celestial decided to share a part of the vast Heaven with them, for which a grand trial will be held, one will leave everything they have in the mortal world through this trial, in order to obtain the qualification of temporary residence in the Heaven.
This is a special mode that is different from previous levels
In this trial, you will abandon all previous ability upgrade, facing the never-ending enemies.
What's worse, they will gradually become stronger
What? Don't you mean no endless mode? Yes, because it's roguelike too !
To help u pass this trial, the Heaven man will grant you "blessings" in battle - random special abilities chosen from three
These blessings are divided into 5 rarities (white, green, blue, purple, orange)
Rare blessings are more powerful and have more special effects, such as: upgrade your defense tower to LV6
In order to make this trial more challenging, the celestials used the divine power of the celestial world
Magic springs, treasure chests, and obstacles on the map will be randomly generated
Items in treasure will be randomly generated
Enemies as trialists will be randomly generated
When you defeat 50 waves of enemies, you will be recognized by the Heaven and pass the test.
However, this does not end. To test your limits, you will obtain less blue points after 50 waves.
You will get a score in the trial, this score will be recorded, and you will be able to compete with the vast number of testers in the world.
②New character
The huge trial is in full swing, and new partners will naturally join in this grand event.
Mysterious Tower (SUMMON)
Strange guy who is good at sleeping? ? ?
【? ? ? ]? ? ?
【? ? ? ]? ? ?
【? ? ? ]? ? ?
DLC
CHARACTER: Nagae Iku
The envoy of the Dragon Palace descends from above the clouds just to inform the monsters to participate in the trial to temporarily settle in the Heaven
[Thunder Drill] A voltage carrying attack, able to reduce enemy's magic resistance as well as electrocute them.
[Ball Lightning] Launch out a ball lightning, dealing magic damage to all enemies in a straight line, if they are already electrocuted, chain lightning will be prodiced instead.
[Divine Thunder] Summon a thunder cloud, this cloud deals high damage to single target and will instant kill electrocute enemies.
TOWER:
Toramaru Shou (BLAST)
An extremely capeable monster, and has the ability to collect treasures. THE direct disciple of Hijiri, using the Pagoda in the palm of her hand to launch light orbs to attack
Lv1:【Good Omens】Attack will damage surrounding enemies around first target
Lv3:【Auspicious】attack has a chance to shoot out multiple projectile
Lv5:【Jubilee】randomly create celestial beings
Toyosatomimi no Miko (DANMAKU)
A follower of Taoism that has ascended, has the ability and patience to listen to the crowd, uses her Seven-Star Sword to smite the enemies.
Lv1：【Proverbs】Assist other Miko in attacking
Lv3：【Sword Glow】 summon 4 stackable orbiting light words to attack enemies
Lv5：【Holy virtue】increse surrounding friendly's damage
③New props
Gashapon and sacred objects
In this update, a new purchasable item has appeared: "Gacha"
【Gacha】
This is a brand new item priced at 250. Throw it out to randomly generate a treasure of the celestial
Of course, because the processing process is not very strict, these gashapons sometimes contain another gashapon inside. . .
Treasure of the Celestial
These 6 items are Noble Phantasms from the celestial world, although sometimes they don't look very "celestial"
【Nuke】
Super super super super bomb, lethal weapons with larger range and more DMG.
【Red Point】
Can make your towers more powerful!!!
【Celestial Heart】
Fully heals and recharge the PC's ability
【Treasure Hammer】
Change the targeted defense tower, into another type of tower
【Blue Star】
Upgrade the targeted defense tower for free
【Blessing Point】
Gains a random blessing chance
④Change
【CHARACTER】
Dr. Cirno
Increased attack power/freeze duration/stamina cost
【TOWER】
Letty
Increased the duration of frostbite
【Item】
Green Point
Now in addition to recovering stamina, it can also speed up the cooldown of self-machine skills
⑤ Achievements
4 new achievements have been added
[An ally from naught!] Doremy Sweet appears!
【Divine】Encountered wave 50 in Celestial Trial
【Wonder of you】Unlock all achievements
【? ? ? ]? ? ?
⑥BUG Fix
Fixed error caused by wrong bomb textures
Fixed error that some texts were missing
Fixed error that the controller selects the machine incorrectly
Changed files in this update