Accident Release...

Dear all players who support Dusk Diver 2,
We are sorry.
We meant to release a pre-order status for the game today, however, it accidentally became officially released instead.
The actual release date is 24th February, therefore we removed the game package from Steam. Players who have bought the will not be able to download the "proper game."
We have contacted Steam on how to change the release date to our initial plan, we will try to fix this.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.
Changed files in this update