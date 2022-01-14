 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dusk Diver 2 update for 14 January 2022

Accident Release...

Share · View all patches · Build 8020458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear all players who support Dusk Diver 2,

We are sorry.

We meant to release a pre-order status for the game today, however, it accidentally became officially released instead.

The actual release date is 24th February, therefore we removed the game package from Steam. Players who have bought the will not be able to download the "proper game."

We have contacted Steam on how to change the release date to our initial plan, we will try to fix this.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Changed files in this update

Dusk Diver 2 Content Depot 1792601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.