Intravenous update for 14 January 2022

Game patch 1.3.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This update takes care of a couple of issues.

Version 1.3.9:

  • fixed several achievements unlocking when they shouldn't
  • fixed player legs having an equal shadow height to torso, resulting in strange-looking shadows
  • fixed a crash in the map editor related to somehow screwing up the starting weapons of goons

Intravenous Content Depot 1486631
