Game patch 1.3.9

Hey folks!
This update takes care of a couple of issues.
Version 1.3.9:
- fixed several achievements unlocking when they shouldn't
- fixed player legs having an equal shadow height to torso, resulting in strange-looking shadows
- fixed a crash in the map editor related to somehow screwing up the starting weapons of goons
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
