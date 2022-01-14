1/14 soul dossier update notice

Dear Agent,
The update is expected to take 120 minutes at 17:30 (UTC/GMT: +8:00), 1/14. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!
This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000
Benefits: Weekly free role update
This week free experience role, agent camp: Ao Wind, Qin Qiang, Night luo, Wu Qi zhi, Ning Caichen, Ge Yongming
Simulate hate spirit camp: Nie Xiaoqian, Yu Ji, ladle madman
Function optimization
- Optimize the anti-plugins function, and the players who use plugins will be severely banned
- This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull
New fitting rooms
Theme treasure box: Spoon Maniac - Sweetheart Nurse series
The Box of Choice: Nalanlian Dance - A Smile series
The problem to repair
- Fixed an issue with the secondary star - canopy effect
- Fixed an error with the description of space and earth in the detective's south Palace
- Fixed an issue where the camera could be moved by pressing the left and right buttons when entering the person screen during face pinching
- Fixed an issue where all group names created by yourself would automatically disappear after moving friends to any group
- Fixed an issue where nie Xiaoqian would interact with the door and refresh the cooldown of skill 3 when opening the realm and using skill 3 at Max level
- Fixed an issue where friends could not be invited to join a team after completing a match
- Fixed the wrong voice bar display in Werewolf kill mode
- Fixed an issue with weapon - Sword of the Cloud (Yu Ji) causing the simulation of evil spirit yu Ji 3 ability to enchant special effects incorrectly
Changed files in this update