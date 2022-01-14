 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blacksmith Legends update for 14 January 2022

Version 0.8.3 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8019880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • reduced the chance of robbery down to 5%, was 10%

Bug fixes:

  • going back to main menu will not pull up the 'loading overlay'
  • fixed few mistranslations in texts
  • finishing Arena battles will no longer reset all gear to max values if it wasn't before the battle started
  • Gemstone deposits should no longer overlap each other when they are spawned at the same location, now they will erase the previous one
  • Wanborne and Charismatic II achievements should no longer proc multiple times
  • all elixirs and elemental sets have their description properly updated with required materials for crafting
  • rapid clicking on hero group on World map will no longer cause 'Wheel UI' overlay to be stuck on screen
  • fixed few tutorial overlaping situations with Alchemist and Gemstone deposits
  • fixed a potential situation of having Tilanda spawned twice in Tavern
  • fixed a bug, where crafting Halberd with main blacksmith caused player to receive two handed sword into inventory
  • 'Library' HUD will now properly disappear whlie in Arena

Changed files in this update

Blacksmith Legends Content Depot 1430751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.