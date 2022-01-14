Version 0.8.3 update

Changes:
- reduced the chance of robbery down to 5%, was 10%
Bug fixes:
- going back to main menu will not pull up the 'loading overlay'
- fixed few mistranslations in texts
- finishing Arena battles will no longer reset all gear to max values if it wasn't before the battle started
- Gemstone deposits should no longer overlap each other when they are spawned at the same location, now they will erase the previous one
- Wanborne and Charismatic II achievements should no longer proc multiple times
- all elixirs and elemental sets have their description properly updated with required materials for crafting
- rapid clicking on hero group on World map will no longer cause 'Wheel UI' overlay to be stuck on screen
- fixed few tutorial overlaping situations with Alchemist and Gemstone deposits
- fixed a potential situation of having Tilanda spawned twice in Tavern
- fixed a bug, where crafting Halberd with main blacksmith caused player to receive two handed sword into inventory
- 'Library' HUD will now properly disappear whlie in Arena
