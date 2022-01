Share · View all patches · Build 8019868 · Last edited 14 January 2022 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We have removed the max slot-table placement number! now you can place the games without the limit.

And changed the bankrupt amount -150 to -350.(We will add new features for bankrupt soon)

Also we are working hard to fix load system.There will be hotfix for that soon.

-B.G