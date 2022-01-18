Official Release 1.0v Patch Note

Hello everyone!

Please find the January 18th patch notes below.

All changes will be available in the game after the update.

◆ Patch Details

1. Added new chapter and ending. Different dialogue and ending for each character can be viewed once.

12 new stages

Electra Boss Fight

Panus Boss Fight

Ouranos Final Boss Fight

Kil/Darcy/Jenny Ending

2. Added character support passives.

[Quick] Increase movement speed by 3/6/9/12/15%

[Quick Dash] Decreases dash cooldown by 0.1/0.2/0.3 seconds

[Concentration] Increases sub weapon ATK by 10/20/30/40/50%

[Core Type Changer] Can change Core Case type up to 1/2/3/4/5 times

[Deception] Can change core choices when using the Core Case up to 1/2/3/4/5 times.

[Jack in the Box] Can change gear choices when using the Gear Box up to 1/2/3/4/5 times.

[Core Upgrade] 4/8/12/16/20% chance to increase level by 1 when acquiring a core

[Gear Upgrade] 4/8/12/16/20% chance to increase level by 1 when acquiring a gear

[Legendary Guardian] 1/2/3/4/5% chance to discover a legendary gear from the gear vending machine

3. Assault Level clear records have been reset and extended.

Max Assault Level 15

Beginning from level 11, enemy ATK along with a 10% HP increase is applied every level

4. FX Modifications

Reduced amount and effect of some FX that obstructed view

Added effects to display the explosion radius for explosive attacks.

5. Added some sounds.

6. Added Core Upgrade system.

Players can upgrade their Main Weapon Core ability with NPC EO. A powerful effect is activated at level 3 and 5.

[Cryo Main Weapon]

Level 1: Attacking with a Cryo Weapon chills enemies, which decreases their MOV SPD and ATK SPD. Chilled targets will freeze if hit with a CRIT.

Level 2: Increase Cryo Core DMG by 20%.

Level 4: Increase Cryo Core DMG by 30%.

ㅇ Cryo Weapon: Cold Snap

Level 3: Increase CRIT rate by 30% and cause a Frost Explosion when damaging enemies. (3 second cooldown)

Level 5: Increase CRIT DMG dealt to enemies immune to freeze by 200%.

ㅇ Cryo Weapon: Frost Shield

Level 3: For every chilled enemy, decrease DMG received by 0.5%.

Level 5: A Frost Shield is generated every 5 seconds.

o Cryo Weapon: BoneChill

Level 3: When freeze effect expires, discharge a Frost Explosion that freezes enemies.

Level 5: Damaging chilled enemies will discharge a Large Frost Explosion that freezes all enemies on screen. (5 second cooldown)

[Flame Main Weapon]

Level 1: Enemies attacked with a Flame Weapon are inflicted with stacks of Ignite, which causes them to Burn and receive damage over time. When an enemy is inflicted with 10 stacks of Ignite, they explode dealing AoE damage.

Level 2: Increase Fire Core DMG by 20%.

Level 4: Increase Fire Core DMG by 30%.

ㅇ Flame Weapon: Undying Flame

Level 3: Burning enemies will continue to receive burn damage until they die.

Level 5: Increase Fire Core DMG by 10% for every Burning enemy.

ㅇ Flame Weapon: Meteor

Level 3: A fireball that deals 300% of Normal ATK as DMG will descend on the place of a Fire Blast.

Level 5: A trail of fire is left in the wake of the fireball.

ㅇ Flame Weapon: Pyrotechnics

Level 3: Gain 25% chance to discharge a Fire Blast on-hit when using sub weapons.

Level 5: Increase the chance of discharging a Fire Blast to 40% and stun hit enemies for 2 seconds. (Effect will apply to elites immune to immobility.)

[Electric Main Weapon]

Level 1: Attacking with an Electric Weapon produces Chain Lightning. Chain Lightning branches out to nearby enemies, dealing damage and inflicting Shock on them.

Level 2: Increase Fire Core DMG by 20%.

Level 4: Increase Electric Core DMG by 30%.

ㅇ Electric Weapon: Screeching Lightning

Level 3: Shocks enemies damaged by Chain Lightning with a 30% chance.

Level 5: Every time a target is damaged by Chain Lightning, electric attacks deal 20% extra DMG against the target. (Max 600%)

ㅇ Electric Weapon: Great Thunderbolt

Level 3: Damaging an enemy calls down a Thunderbolt. (3 second cooldown)

Level 5: Increases Great Thunderbolt‘s DMG by 1000%.

ㅇ Electric Weapon: Focused Thunderbolt

Level 3: If all cores for normal attack, dash attack, and sub attack are Electric Cores, you gain 20% chance to call down Thunderbolt when damaging an enemy.

Level 5: Discharges 3 Thunderbolts in succession.

7. Added Core Changer system.

Players can increase the power and level of their cores with NPC EO.

[Frozen Spear Change ]

Lightning Rod: Shoots out a Lightning Rod that sticks to enemies and discharges Chain Lightning for 3 seconds, that recharges every second.

Flame Spear: Fires a Flame Spear that recharges every second. Enemies hit explode.

[Frost Storm Change]

Electric Storm: Attacking with a sub weapon releases an Electric Storm that travels forward as it deals damage and discharges Chain Lightning.

Flame Storm: Attacking with a sub weapon will release a Flame Storm that travels forward as it deals damage and explodes at its destination.

[Electric Vengeance Change]

Auto Frost Explosion: Auto Frost Explosion occurs every 2 seconds. Enemies hit are Frozen.

Auto Fire Blast: Auto Fire Blast occurs every 3 seconds. Enemies hit are Burned.

[Shock Grenade Change]

Frost Bomb: Shoots a Frost Bomb when using the sub weapon. Enemies hit are Frozen.

Fire Bomb: Release a Fire Blast when using the sub weapon. Enemies hit are Burned.

[Burning Bullet Blaster Change]

Frost Shot: Transforms the sub weapon into the Frost Shot that recharges 1 shot every second. Enemies hit are Chilled.

Lightning Shot: Transforms the sub weapon into the Lightning Shot that recharges 1 shot every second. Enemies hit have a chance to be Shocked.

[Flame Path Change]

Needle Ice: Throw the Needle Ice backwards from the point of dash start-up. Damaged enemies are Frozen.

Shock Mine: Creates an Electric Mine behind the point of dash start-up. When an enemy steps on it, it explodes, shocking all hit targets.

8. Balance Modifications

[Core]

Reduced the number of enemies detected and affected by Electric Core Discharge : Dash

Reduced ATK of Igniting Guided Missile : Skill by 50%

Increased DMG of Cold : Dash Frost Explosion from 30 to 120, and hit enemies will be frozen 100%.

Increased Tenacious Core Tenacious Core HP Recovery Rate from 40 to 150.

Increased Tenacious Core Increased Max HP from 15 to 35

Increased Tenacious Core Quick Healing HP from 80 to 250.

Increased Tenacious Core Enhance Vitality HP increase from 30 to 50.

Increased Tenacious Core Compound Upgrade HP increase from 15 to 30.

Increased Tenacious Enhance Energy Energy increase from 30 to 50.

Reduced ATK of Fire Stack Blast (180 → 120)

[Gear]

Changed Electric Wire DMG increase value (Base 7%/Per Level 5% → Base 15%/Per Level 10%)

Changed Thief’s Glove’s grade from rare to epic.

Changed Rogue Mask’s level up dodge chance from 5% to 2%.

Changed Biker Helmet’s grade from epic to legendary.

Reduced Biker Helmet’s invincibility time from 0.5 to 0.3 seconds.

Reduced Stopwatch cooldown from 0.5 to 0.3 seconds.

Increase Bandage recovery rate from 15 to 50.

Changed Operation Button’s ATK and ATK SPD increase value. (Base 20%/ Per Level10% → Base 10%/ Per Level5%)

[Character - Kil]

[Destroyer] Increased equipped passive Chain Step dodge chance increase value from 10% to 20%

[Evil hunter] Removed recoil from sniper’s Normal ATK. Character will no longer be pushed back after a Normal ATK.

[Evil hunter] Increased sniper’s ATK by 50%.

[Evil hunter] Increased Spread Shot ATK by 50%.

[Evil hunter] Modified ATK of Charged Attacks to a minimum of 150% and a maximum of 300%.

[Evil hunter] Reduced Plasma Cannon projectile ATK by 50%.

[Evil hunter] Increased Plasma Cannon’s Energy consumption from 24 to 60.

Evil hunter] Increased Plasma Cannon’s cooldown from 6 to 12 seconds.

[Evil hunter] Modified Linear Rocket’s ATK. (Normal projectiles 180% → 360%)

[Inquisitor] Modified Giant Axe’s passive so that Normal ATK increases by 0.5% instead of 1.5% proportional to HP each level.

[Inquisitor] Increased weapon upgrade Flying Axe Lv 3 explosive DMG from 120 to 360

[Inquisitor] Modified Normal ATK from 90 to 76.

[Inquisitor] Modified Skill ATK from 100 to 80.

[Inquisitor] Modified Boomerang Axe ATK. (When in the air, normal projectile 110% → 300% / On return 180% → 300%)

[Inquisitor] Increased flight SPD of Boomerang Axe’s projectiles.

[Character - Jenny]

[Sidewinder] Increased Normal ATK from 20 to 32.

[Sidewinder] Increased Charge ATK from 60% to 100% of Normal ATK.

[Sidewinder] Fixed a bug where Bloodshed Charge DMG was abnormally strong.

[Sidewinder] Fixed a bug where Bloodshed Charge DMG did not reference the growth value of Normal ATK.

[Sidewinder] Changed the Toxicologist Lv 4 and Toxic Shuriken Lv 3 Toxic DMG increase value. (30 -> 100)

[Sidewinder] Fixed a bug where Toxicologist Toxic Explosion did not reference the growth value for Skill DMG.

[Sidewinder] Changed increase value of Toxic Shuriken Lv 4 Toxic Explosion DMG. (50% → 150%)

[Sidewinder] Modified so that CRIT is not applied to Toxic Shuriken Toxic Explosion.

Increased Normal ATK SPD of the summoned Jira.

Increased Normal ATK of the summoned Jira from 800% to 1800% of Jenny’s Normal ATK.

Increased Skill ATK of the summoned Jira from 2000% to 2500% of Jenny’s Normal ATK.

[Character - Darcy]

[Silence] Reduced Odachi animation delay.

[Silence] Fixed a bug where the Odachi would get stuck.

[Other]

Boss will recover max HP every 10 seconds if HP is under 50%. (3% → 1.5%)

Boss ATK increases by 10% once every 10 seconds after appearance. (Maximum 300% → 150%)

Changed the cost of weapon upgrades per level to 100/200/300/500/700.

Increased Angela’s base HP recovery to 160.

Increased the Elite ATK and Boss ATK increased when Assault Level increases from 15% to 20%

Changed the dodge chance obtained from level 2 and level 3 food from 5% to 2%, and 3% respectively.

9. Added Achievements.

[Do you know of the renegade who lost his name?] Defeat the chapter 1 boss, Mac.

[Joe Ratmotan] Defeat the chapter 2 boss, Ratmotan.

[The Itsy Bitsy Spider] Defeat the chapter 3 boss, Charlotte.

[Man-eating Plant] Defeat the chapter 4 boss, Plantos.

[Robot Collector] Defeat the chapter 5 boss, Cyclops.

[Bzzz!] Defeat the chapter 6 Commander, Electra.

[Ruler of the Floating City] Defeat the chapter 6 boss, Panus.

[Panus’ Identity] Defeat the chapter 6 boss, Ouranos.

[Resistance Recruit] Clear Assault Level 3.

[Experienced Rebel] Clear Assault Level 5.

[Hardened Rebel] Clear Assault Level 8.

[Resistance Veteran] Clear Assault Level 10.

[The Pyromaniac] Acquire all types of Ignition Cores.

[Shock Therapist] Acquire all types of Electric Cores.

[Ice Cold Baby] Acquire all types of Cryo Cores.

[Who’s Laughing Now?] Upgrade Kil’s weapon [Destroyer] to Lv.5.

[Nobody Expects This!] Upgrade Kil’s weapon [Inquisitor] to Lv.5.

[It’s a Machine Gun!] Upgrade Kil’s weapon [Evil Hunter] to Lv.5.

[Demon Warrior] Upgrade Darcy’s weapon [Silence] to Lv.5.

[Chain and Sickle] Upgrade Jenny’s weapon [Sidewinder] to Lv.5.

[Pervy Sage] Summon [Jira] as Jenny.

[Detective Gadget] Acquire all types of Gears.

[Jack’s Disciple] Upgrade all passives taught by Jack to the maximum level.

[Human Capybara] Increase all resistance member’s friendship levels to the maximum.

[An Unfamiliar Ceiling] Wake up in Hank’s room after falling from Esperanza.

[A Familiar Ceiling] Wake up in Hank’s room after your first death.

10. Added EO to the Jazz Bar.

Unlock by paying Cube to Arrmstrong at the Jazz Bar to increase affinity.

Find EO’s lab on the first floor underground in the Jazz Bar. Begin the game after equipping one of the three main weapon cores.

11. NPC IndiJones sells Mysterious Dice in front of Hotel Halona.

The dice’s options can be changed by using Roses.

There are three chances to change the option for free.

Three chances to change for free after starting the game. The number of used free option changes are reset when the player dies or clears the game. Afterwards a set amount of Roses are required to change options. (Amount of Roses required are doubled after each change.)

[Mysterious Dice Effect]

Increase Normal ATK by ( )%. (Varies from 1%-99%)

Increase Skill ATK by ( )%. (Varies from 1%-99%)

Increase Dash ATK by ( )%. (Varies from 1%-99%)

Increase Sub Weapon ATK by ( )%. (Varies from 1%-99%)

Increase max HP by ( )%. (Varies from 1-99)

Increase max Energy by ( )%. (Varies from 1-99)

There’s one last thing.

Thanks to our players, Blade Assault has made it to the final round of voting for GDWC 2021! The detailed voting schedule is as follows.

[GDWC 2021 Final Voting Schedule]

January 17th, 2022 (10AM) - January 31st, 2022 (10AM) (GMT+2)

Cast your vote for GDWC 2021 Vote

Please continue to support us during the final round of voting, and thanks once again for all your love and support for Blade Assault!