V1.14.4 is here and brings a few new things!

Added Hardhat.

Added Med Diesel Fuel Tank that holds 275 Gal.

Added the Med Diesel fuel Tank to the store for $750 in game money. No Real life money is used.

Fixed The Metal Shredder it will work the way it use too,

Fixed the Truck so you can't change beds if semi trailer or goose neck is hook

Fixed the backhoe Magnet to work and let go of the item you have.

You can now clamp the washer and dryer in the claw of the Foxy log skidder.

Fixed the in camera for the backhoe. So no more moving when using backhoe arms.

Added new M105 trailer bed on the Trucks.

Added the Dump Bed to the off road farm truck.

Added more beds to the wildwax truck.

Fixed the dumping particles. no more big block particles.

Reworked the trees/logs so maybe they feel more real.