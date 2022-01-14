Patch 1.02

-New: God.

God must be appeased. To do this you must make sacrifices at God Shrines.

This is in blood (health) and survival stats.

If you do not earn enough God Points before 6 days is up,

God will take vengeance on you.

There are 4 God Shrines in the game.

-New: Time / Space Ruptures.

Takes 1 MP to try to close them.

Failure to close will randomly temporarily hide them for 1 to 2 days.

You will gain anxiety at random for attempting to close one.

Successfully closing one gives you PP!

With 100 PP, you win the game!

If you win the game, God will leave you alone.

There are 10 Time/Space Ruptures in the game.

-Change: Achievement points gained per day lowered.

(reminder: character's made with respawn mode enabled do not get this benefit)

-Note: You will likely have to re-roll your character or start a new one.

To view your PP and GP, open your Stat Menu.