Wyrmsun update for 14 January 2022

Patch 5.3.3

Patch 5.3.3

  • 5.3.3 Changelog

  • Achievements
  • The Paragon, Legend and Demigod achievements can now be acquired by leveling up any character, not just custom heroes.
  • The achievement and achievement unlocked dialogs now have a semi-transparent background beneath their text.
  • Achievements are now displayed in a tree in the achievements menu.
  • Added support for achievements to grant bonus abilities to characters.
  • The "The Mightiest Made" achievement now grants one free level of the Toughness ability to Modsognir.
  • Dynasties
  • Factions can now have dynasty upgrades. Only one dynasty upgrade may be active at a time, and which dynasties are available depends on the faction. Only tribes and monarchies may have a dynasty.
  • Added the Yngling dynasty for the Yngling Tribe, Norway, Sweden and Vestfold (+1 food for Farms).
  • Added the Skjoldung dynasty for the Skeldung Tribe and Denmark (+2 armor for infantry).
  • Added the Habsburg dynasty for Austria, Carinthia, Germany and the Holy Roman Empire (+10 HP for cavalry).
  • Added the Hohenstaufen dynasty for Germany, the Holy Roman Empire and Swabia (+2 armor for cavalry).
  • Added the Amelung dynasty for Gothia and Ostrogothia (+2 damage for cavalry).
  • Heroes
  • Some heroes can now only be recruited if their respective dynasty is in power.
  • Miscellaneous
  • Fixed a game saving issue involving units contained in buildings.
  • Units
  • Added Minecart sound (used when a Minecart is created) (sound by the Flare team).
  • Reworked how the epithet assignment to units work, to allow for more complex conditions.

