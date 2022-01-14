Patch 5.3.3

-
5.3.3 Changelog
- Achievements
- The Paragon, Legend and Demigod achievements can now be acquired by leveling up any character, not just custom heroes.
- The achievement and achievement unlocked dialogs now have a semi-transparent background beneath their text.
- Achievements are now displayed in a tree in the achievements menu.
- Added support for achievements to grant bonus abilities to characters.
- The "The Mightiest Made" achievement now grants one free level of the Toughness ability to Modsognir.
- Dynasties
- Factions can now have dynasty upgrades. Only one dynasty upgrade may be active at a time, and which dynasties are available depends on the faction. Only tribes and monarchies may have a dynasty.
- Added the Yngling dynasty for the Yngling Tribe, Norway, Sweden and Vestfold (+1 food for Farms).
- Added the Skjoldung dynasty for the Skeldung Tribe and Denmark (+2 armor for infantry).
- Added the Habsburg dynasty for Austria, Carinthia, Germany and the Holy Roman Empire (+10 HP for cavalry).
- Added the Hohenstaufen dynasty for Germany, the Holy Roman Empire and Swabia (+2 armor for cavalry).
- Added the Amelung dynasty for Gothia and Ostrogothia (+2 damage for cavalry).
- Heroes
- Some heroes can now only be recruited if their respective dynasty is in power.
- Miscellaneous
- Fixed a game saving issue involving units contained in buildings.
- Units
- Added Minecart sound (used when a Minecart is created) (sound by the Flare team).
- Reworked how the epithet assignment to units work, to allow for more complex conditions.
Changed depots in development branch