Hotfix: v0.8.2.9
Fixes:
- Fixed some issues where building or duplicating would remove the floor
- Fixed an issue where building a wall sometimes wouldn't appear
- Fixed an issue with campaign effects not displaying correctly after loading a save game
- Fixed an instance where cars would stop when nobody was waiting
- Some fixes to instances where guests might try to check out twice
- Fixed an issue where a previous search in the furniture selection menu would be erased after placing an item
- Fixed a bug where the daily guest spawn number was capped
- Fixed a bug where auto save would sometimes make the game become stuck in paused mode
- Fixed a bug where if a staff member slept on the floor because there wasn't a staffroom they would sometimes not go back to work
Changes:
- Improved the washing machine model
- Added new restaurant tables (great quality / 4 star, in the classical set)
- Improved seat placement on hexagonal 3 seater restaurant table (exceptional quality / 5 star)
- Added tooltips to world alert warnings (buttons that appear above facilities)
- Changed decoration icon in furniture required tab to better reflect what is needed
- Increased max wait time for food to balance unhappy guests because cooking takes long in some cases.
