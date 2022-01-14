 Skip to content

Hotel Magnate update for 14 January 2022

Hotfix: v0.8.2.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:
  • Fixed some issues where building or duplicating would remove the floor
  • Fixed an issue where building a wall sometimes wouldn't appear
  • Fixed an issue with campaign effects not displaying correctly after loading a save game
  • Fixed an instance where cars would stop when nobody was waiting
  • Some fixes to instances where guests might try to check out twice
  • Fixed an issue where a previous search in the furniture selection menu would be erased after placing an item
  • Fixed a bug where the daily guest spawn number was capped
  • Fixed a bug where auto save would sometimes make the game become stuck in paused mode
  • Fixed a bug where if a staff member slept on the floor because there wasn't a staffroom they would sometimes not go back to work
Changes:
  • Improved the washing machine model
  • Added new restaurant tables (great quality / 4 star, in the classical set)
  • Improved seat placement on hexagonal 3 seater restaurant table (exceptional quality / 5 star)
  • Added tooltips to world alert warnings (buttons that appear above facilities)
  • Changed decoration icon in furniture required tab to better reflect what is needed
  • Increased max wait time for food to balance unhappy guests because cooking takes long in some cases.

