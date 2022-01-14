 Skip to content

Chill Corner update for 14 January 2022

Live Wallpaper & Custom Music DLC release and better decorations flow

Share · View all patches · Build 8019350 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

I'm very happy to announce the DLC that many players are waiting for finally released.

Live Wallpaper & Custom Music

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1780810/Chill_Corner__Live_Wallpaper__Custom_Music/

With these new features you can create your own room then set it as dynamic wallpaper.



And also import your own music to play in the game.



I also updated the game to a new version that improves the decoration UI that helps you easier to browse.



With the new Decoration button in the main screen, now you can access the decoration quickly without accessing the menu screen, helping the game have better and quicker decoration flow.

For any issue, please posting here, I will check and support you to solve the problem asap.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1749630/discussions/0/5845107457319817413/

And finally, I let you all know that I’m working on adding many new decorations that will be available in the update next week. New music album is also available soon.

Have a nice weekend everyone! Cheer!

