- Enemies don't run away as much, limited rapid fire shots, fixes shot for shot reaction bug, fixes charge bug, fixes map regen issue, fixes search water btn bug, added more high threat battles, removed feedback button
- Shortened intro dialogue
- Removed old steam sdk, replace with new one
- Buffed eagle sniper, made turn soon msg clearer, tweaked end blow description, fixes dup tip issue
Riflestorm Playtest update for 14 January 2022
Update v0.7.2 - Gameplay changes and fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
