 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Riflestorm Playtest update for 14 January 2022

Update v0.7.2 - Gameplay changes and fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8019141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enemies don't run away as much, limited rapid fire shots, fixes shot for shot reaction bug, fixes charge bug, fixes map regen issue, fixes search water btn bug, added more high threat battles, removed feedback button
  • Shortened intro dialogue
  • Removed old steam sdk, replace with new one
  • Buffed eagle sniper, made turn soon msg clearer, tweaked end blow description, fixes dup tip issue

Changed files in this update

Rifle Storm Playtest MacOS Depot 1673981
  • Loading history…
Rifle Storm Playtest Windows 32bit Depot 1673982
  • Loading history…
Rifle Storm Playtest Windows 64bit Depot 1673983
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.