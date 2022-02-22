Update Information (February 21st, 2022)

Thank you for playing "EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS".
The following updates have been made.
Update Information：
-Fixed issue of correct weapon stats not displaying when sorting with a weapon equipped
Thank you for your continued support.
