EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS update for 22 February 2022

Update Information (February 21st, 2022)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following updates have been made.

Update Information：

-Fixed issue of correct weapon stats not displaying when sorting with a weapon equipped

