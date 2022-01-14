S.P.B.W. Update, Part 11: Backgrounds and Song Previews

New Content:
- New backgrounds for every level that scroll as you move
- Song previews are now played on the level-select confirmation screen
- New desktop icon for B9
- Spruced up desktop icons
- First draft of "Custom Beat Skin" workshop integration
- Leaderboards for a level are now accessible from the main menu if you have cleared the level
- Added more options to LevelData menu in level editor (the cog menu)
- Added beta for Custom Backgrounds in level editor
- Added "LinearZoom" option to camera controls in level editor
QOL Changes:
- All Audio-Based systems are now 50x more accurate. Consider recalibrating.
- Reduced bloom in most levels
- Shoujo (Resolve) Overhaul: Removed weird first checkpoint, massively simplified terrain throughout level
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a button in the finale being accessible when it shouldn't be
- Fixed mashers not spinning
Changed files in this update