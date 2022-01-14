 Skip to content

BeatBeat update for 14 January 2022

S.P.B.W. Update, Part 11: Backgrounds and Song Previews

Build 8018901

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • New backgrounds for every level that scroll as you move
  • Song previews are now played on the level-select confirmation screen
  • New desktop icon for B9
  • Spruced up desktop icons
  • First draft of "Custom Beat Skin" workshop integration
  • Leaderboards for a level are now accessible from the main menu if you have cleared the level
  • Added more options to LevelData menu in level editor (the cog menu)
  • Added beta for Custom Backgrounds in level editor
  • Added "LinearZoom" option to camera controls in level editor

QOL Changes:

  • All Audio-Based systems are now 50x more accurate. Consider recalibrating.
  • Reduced bloom in most levels
  • Shoujo (Resolve) Overhaul: Removed weird first checkpoint, massively simplified terrain throughout level

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a button in the finale being accessible when it shouldn't be
  • Fixed mashers not spinning

