Mini Metro now stopping in Nanjing!

Happy Lunar New Year, commuters! To celebrate, Mini Metro will now be stopping in the historical city of Nanjing, China! Home to one of the country’s largest metro systems, with nearly 160 stations, Nanjing is nestled between mountains, rivers, and lakes – a beautiful and challenging new addition to the Mini Metro map library.

As always, we at Dinosaur Polo Club appreciate you sticking with Mini Metro for so many years and continuing to celebrate as we near the game’s ninth anniversary! Thanks so much for your support and we’ll see you later this year. :)