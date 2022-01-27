 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mini Metro update for 27 January 2022

Mini Metro now stopping in Nanjing!

Share · View all patches · Build 8018841 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Lunar New Year, commuters! To celebrate, Mini Metro will now be stopping in the historical city of Nanjing, China! Home to one of the country’s largest metro systems, with nearly 160 stations, Nanjing is nestled between mountains, rivers, and lakes – a beautiful and challenging new addition to the Mini Metro map library.

As always, we at Dinosaur Polo Club appreciate you sticking with Mini Metro for so many years and continuing to celebrate as we near the game’s ninth anniversary! Thanks so much for your support and we’ll see you later this year. :)

Changed files in this update

Mini Metro (Windows) Depot 287981
  • Loading history…
Mini Metro (OS X) Depot 287982
  • Loading history…
Mini Metro (Linux) Depot 287983
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.