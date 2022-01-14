Features:
- You can pause the game time by pressing the button on the mini map or pressing the space bar. Now stop time, give orders to your heart's content, and let the time flow.
- A singleplayer map <Uphill Path> has been added.
Improvements:
-
Overall audio mastering. In the meantime, I've adjusted the volume of the jagged sound and background.
-
Completely overhauled the squad members editor. At the same time, there are several system changes.
- No longer limit 5 units per squad.
- You can also edit the first squad. However, since the first squad remains the default squad, undeploying from all squads is equivalent to joining the first squad.
-
Unit's squad badge is now visible in the Roll UI.
-
Singleplayer maps are now sorted by difficulty.
Balance:
- The wave balance of the Village map has been changed to be simpler.
Fixed:
- Fixed an issue where the list of items that appeared when changing items in the Roll UI did not scroll.
- Fixed an issue where the status of the Mills was not reflected in the UI while the upgrade was in progress.
