 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blocky Ball update for 14 January 2022

Release 0.2.31

Share · View all patches · Build 8018694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Massive Improvements!

  • New deterministic physics engine that reduces lag in online games.

  • A new camera view has been added that keeps the player and ball in view all the time.

  • Reworked the networking algorithm to reduce lag.

  • New cosmetic items!

  • Cowboy Hat

  • Mini Cowboy Hat

  • Red Monster

  • Turtle Monster

  • (Color variations coming soon!)

  • New party member view!

Squashed Bugs

  • Fixed overtime triggering while ball was still in air.
  • Fixed scoring at last second during overtime causing players to lag at next start up.

Keep being awesome you swagger ballers!!

Changed files in this update

Blocky Ball Windows Depot 1343041
  • Loading history…
Blocky Ball Linux Depot 1343042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.