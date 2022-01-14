Release 0.2.31

Massive Improvements!
-
New deterministic physics engine that reduces lag in online games.
-
A new camera view has been added that keeps the player and ball in view all the time.
-
Reworked the networking algorithm to reduce lag.
-
New cosmetic items!
-
Cowboy Hat
-
Mini Cowboy Hat
-
Red Monster
-
Turtle Monster
-
(Color variations coming soon!)
-
New party member view!
Squashed Bugs
- Fixed overtime triggering while ball was still in air.
- Fixed scoring at last second during overtime causing players to lag at next start up.
Keep being awesome you swagger ballers!!
