Patch Notes: ea v0.2.7

EA Release - 0.2.7 Notes
Developer Notes
Happy New Year everyone!
WOW! Another year has gone by. This update introduces the rest of the alchemy resources to the world. Plants can look like flowers, bushes, tropical plants. You will need to look all around and watch the minimap.
Be sure to examine the plants with the Examine key and hovering the mouse. If a plant is harvestable, the name of the plant will be displayed instead of the 'Herb' message shown before.
Also, spell tomes can now be found in shops. If you don't see any in a magical shop, check back later. They may have received some in a shipment. Fixed several bugs which have been brought to my attention.
While in combat, the Examine button and hover the mouse over your target(s) will display a more detailed enemy window than before. You no longer need to use the left-shift key for this.
*ALERT** - Save games may be broken with this update *****
-
New - Modified the Alchemy and Herbology (flower picking :)) skill checks to align with other skill checks
-
New - Herbs can now be found throughout the lands
-
New - Tomes and manuals can now be found in shops
-
New - Melee ability books are in stock more often in the appropriate shops
-
New - The available skills to select for the warrior class has been updated
-
Fixed - Water spells can be learned now if you have Expert or Master water magic skill. The requirements check was pointing at FIRE magic instead of Water magic - oops.
-
Fixed - Moria Lios trains expert nature magic properly now. Also, corrected her dialog to indicate she trains Expert Nature Magic and not Nature Magic
-
Fixed - Fixed Millard Lindsey's dialog for his ticket to Edgefair from Elderwood.
-
Fixed - Fixed Millard Lindsey's travel to Edgefair from Elderwood. The "Inn" background image was not being removed post travel.
-
Fixed - Several residents have returned to Kunari Village after the renovation. Forgot to put them back in.
-
Fixed - Dwarves should start with a rusty axe and be able to equip regardless of chosen class now
-
Fixed - Elves and Half-Elves should start with a bow and be able to equip the bow regardless of chosen class now
-
Fixed - The Half-Elf racial status is now being applied to Half-Elf characters as intended. This gives them their 10% XP bonus and stat bonuses/penalties
-
Fixed - During party creation, warrior's available skill selection wasn't being set if another class was chosen first. This is now fixed.
-
Informational - Harvestable plants will give the name of the plant when you inspect instead of 'Herb'. Plants can look like flowers, bushes, tropical plants. You will need to look all around.
-
Informational - Holding down the Examine button (default F) and hovering the mouse over a mob while in combat will display a more informative enemy window than before. The Left-Shift key is no longer needed.
-
Informational - Removed certain items from dropping in chests
Changed files in this update