Patch Notes: ea v0.2.7

EA Release - 0.2.7 Notes

Developer Notes

Happy New Year everyone!

WOW! Another year has gone by. This update introduces the rest of the alchemy resources to the world. Plants can look like flowers, bushes, tropical plants. You will need to look all around and watch the minimap.

Be sure to examine the plants with the Examine key and hovering the mouse. If a plant is harvestable, the name of the plant will be displayed instead of the 'Herb' message shown before.

Also, spell tomes can now be found in shops. If you don't see any in a magical shop, check back later. They may have received some in a shipment. Fixed several bugs which have been brought to my attention.

While in combat, the Examine button and hover the mouse over your target(s) will display a more detailed enemy window than before. You no longer need to use the left-shift key for this.

*ALERT** - Save games may be broken with this update *****