Piecewise RSS Feeds 1e721a6 Released

Piecewise RSS Feeds 1e721a6 has been released. The 3KB update will be applied automatically by Steam. The changes include:
[list=]
- Fixed control flow issue causing code execution even if an RSS feed was not fetched due to an error
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Piecewise RSS Feeds 1e721a6 has been released. The 3KB update will be applied automatically by Steam. The changes include:
[list=]
Changed depots in aimer branch