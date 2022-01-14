 Skip to content

Piecewise update for 14 January 2022

Piecewise RSS Feeds 1e721a6 Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Piecewise RSS Feeds 1e721a6 has been released. The 3KB update will be applied automatically by Steam. The changes include:

[list=]

  • Fixed control flow issue causing code execution even if an RSS feed was not fetched due to an error

Changed depots in aimer branch

View more data in app history for build 8018576
Lazurite Windows amd64 Depot 1702211
Lazurite Linux amd64 Depot 1702213
