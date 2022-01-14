Jan 14 Weekly Update

Hi UNDYING fans,
For this week’s update, some bug fixes and an important Survival Mode change!
- Survival Mode will now unlock after surviving in Story Mode for 10 Days. You no longer need to beat Story Mode to unlock this feature.
- Fixed an issue where couch time with Cody did not increase intimacy value correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the additional effect “Special Curative Effect” was working abnormally.
- Fixed an issue where the symptom “Behavior Disorder” was working abnormally.
- Fixed an issue where the cooking bench could not make food even if some ingredients were at 100%, after the Cook Efficiency Upgrade.
- Fixed a bug that caused crows and rabbits to respawn multiple times under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where water bottles that could not be loaded into your backpack would appear in places where they couldn’t be picked up at the Harbor factory.
