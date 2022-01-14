5.1.4 - First Veil Limited Event

Before you worry at the sight of the word limited - these enemies and their loot will continue to be available even after the event ends somewhere in Revan. Permanent placement has not been decided yet.

In other news, I've been extremely busy with doctors visits, snow days, and other development interrupting real-life issues. I haven't forgotten about YS Village, but real life and the children come first! Plus, I have a very strong feeling none of you have completed what is available yet! This new veil event is being added to give you guys a little something extra in the meantime. Cards on the table, it did not take very long to make and offers desirable and otherwise unobtainable rewards - so I hope you all enjoy!

In addition to a wand, shield, and skill - a new item has been added which will be temporarily purchasable - the Herb! Herb will remove Poisoning and Poison Diminish from a single ally.

Oh, and the wand lets Alex use some cool poison skills that have been chilling in the back-end without being released as a character skill for a while now.

Final note before the patch details: the Recipe Book only needs to be purchased once for these items to be permanently added to the Crafting menu. However, herbs can not be crafted and may later find their way into regular shops across Revan.

5.1.4 [Build #118, Release Date: January 13, 2022]

New:

The first Veil event is now available. Duration is unknown. When the event is finished, the battles and obtainable loot will change and move to a new location somewhere in Revan as its permanent residence. During this event, drop rates of item synthesis materials are greatly increased.

• Lv 10 Vine Snapper - 722 HP / 180 MP / 27 ATK / 37 DEF / 37 MAT / 30 MDF / 27 AGI / 31 LUK / Barbed Stem: 100%

• Lv 25 Vine Snapper - 5306 HP / 405 MP / 73 ATK / 107 DEF / 89 MAT / 77 MDF / 72 AGI / 87 LUK / Barbed Stem x2: 100%, Pungent Root: 50%

• Lv 50 Vine Snapper - 112515 HP / 780 MP / 188 ATK / 243 DEF / 215 MAT / 184 MDF / 181 AGI / 201 LUK / Barbed Stem x3: 100%, Pungent Root: 100%, Silky Leaf: 50% x2, Silky Leaf: 25%.

• Shop: Herb, Barbed Wall (Shield), Rod of Thorns (Cane), Guide: Remedy (skill book).

• Location: In the Veil closest to the telepad that leads to Ruby's house.

Updates & Changes: