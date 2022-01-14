Patch 13: Ver. 0.8.9 is out now, and very shiny.

We still need to sweep up all this confetti - well, it's mostly brain matter. But still.

Updates

-Added an Accessibility menu! (Not all features work at the moment, but they will soon!)

-More sound effects!

-Dashing no longer costs energy but has a short cooldown.

-Dashing sound effect is now distinct from the crouch slide sound effect.

-Level 12 (Space Station 2.0) - Water splash in the sewers is now a poopy color.

-Patchwork Sentinels now have bounce sounds.

-Updated KUR enemies to have the proper damage and gib effects.

-A new face has appeared in Level 13 - Kurlapse.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed a bug causing various pickups not to be added to the inventor. This affected Keycards, Level 3 Spider Leg Sword, and some vender items most often.

-Fixed a bug allowing the player to double jump.

-Fixed bugs causing dialog and subtitle priority inconsistencies.

-Fixed a bug causing the main menu to not work when returning from the Pause menu.

-Moved sound effects to the proper busses so that the volume controls affect them as intended.

-Fixed a bug causing dynamically spawned pickups not to refresh on level transition.

-Level 1 (Mars Landing) - Fixed a bug causing Tiny Tim’s death not to open the gate and other small bug fixes.

-Level 5 (Tram Ride) - Fixed a bug causing the Communication Center not to load correctly.

-Level 6 (The Factory) - Various small bug fixes, UV and texture updates, and lighting rebake.

-Level 7 (The Atrium) - Darwin will now spawn correctly.

-Level 7 (The Atrium) - The final valve will now correctly drain the water in the main area even if the player skipped other valves.

-Level 10 (Welcome to Kur) - Fixed a bug causing the level end portal not to be active on load if saved while active.

-Level 11 (Space Station) - Updated lighting and rebake.

-Level 12 (Space Station 2.0) - Fixed various bugs with the gravity ball puzzle.

-Level 12 (Space Station 2.0) - Fixed a bug causing the moving lasers to remain static.

-Level 12 (Space Station 2.0) - Rebaked lighting and occlusion.

-Level 13 (Kurlapse) - Fixed a bug causing the maze exit not to activate after killing the Arachnobots.

-Level 20 (Headquarters Approach) - Fixed a bug causing the level not to end properly on load.

-Level 20 (Headquarters Approach) - Fixed the turret aim.

