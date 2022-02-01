Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Update

Look out for new cars, race suits and showcase ceremonies as Mexico celebrates the Horizon World Cup! Plus, you now have the ability to edit EventLab Blueprints post-creation. It’s all in Forza Horizon 5 Series 4!

Horizon World Cup

Get ready for the Horizon World Cup as France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the USA face off for your support in a global contest of unmissable driving action.

You’re invited to represent your favorite country by driving cars from the different countries’ auto manufacturers across The Trial, Seasonal Championships and Playground Games every week throughout Series 4. Completing these events every week will grant points to the home country of the car the player was driving. We’ve set up the car restrictions for each event to ensure each country is fairly represented.

In true competitive spirit, look out for new Horizon World Cup race suits and new car horns, both available to unlock from the Series 4 Festival Playlist:

[table]

[tr] [th] Clothing [/th] [th] Horns [/th] [/tr]

[tr] [td] UK Racesuit [/td] [td] Applause [/td] [/tr]

[tr] [td] USA Racesuit [/td] [td] Tape Rewind [/td] [/tr]

[tr] [td] Germany Racesuit [/td] [td] Breaking Shatter [/td] [/tr]

[tr] [td] Japan Racesuit [/td] [td] 3,2,1 Countdown [/td] [/tr]

[tr] [td] Italy Racesuit [/td] [td] Halo Theme Part 2 [/td] [/tr]

[tr] [td] France [/td] [td] [/td] [/tr]

[/table]

Also, make sure you are following our Forza Horizon social channels to get weekly progress updates and our winner announcement to be declared at the end of Series 4. Players will receive an associated car reward from the country that emerges as the winner.

Showcase Remixes

Of course it wouldn’t be a global sports competition without an opening and closing ceremony. Luckily for you, the team has been busy preparing two unmissable events.

Race against a team of Monster Trucks while driving the 2018 Can-Am Maverick X RS Turbo R in Forza Horizon 5’s first Showcase Remix – a twist on “Buggy and the Beast” to kick off the Horizon World Cup. Look out for this epic opening ceremony during the Summer “Wet” season.

Closing out the festivities in the Spring “Hot” season is a Showcase Remix of “On a Wing and a Prayer” in which you’ll face off against a motocross team in the hold of the Horizon Cargo Plane! No matter the tricks up their sleeves, one thing is for certain – you’ll be behind the wheel of Mexico’s own 2017 VUHL 05RR under a wonderous night sky. Don’t miss it.

Chinese Voiceover Localization and Chinese Cars Coming to Forza

Recently Forza Horizon 5 celebrated the Lunar New Year and in Series 4, to ensure the most authentic and inclusive Forza Horizon 5 experience for gamers in China, we’re delighted to bring full localized simplified Chinese voiceovers to the game.

Chinese cars are also debuting in the Forza franchise for the first time. Look out for them on the Festival Playlist and Car Pass over the next four weeks:

2016 NIO EP9



Earn 25 PTS during the Summer “Wet” Season on the Series 4 Festival Playlist from Feb. 3 – Feb. 9.

New to the Forza franchise is Chinese manufacturer NIO with the 2016 EP9, which stands for “Electric Performance 9.” It is a limited-edition one megawatt, 3G-capable electric supercar, and the first Chinese supercar to be featured in the game. Each wheel is fitted with its own inboard motor, capable of delivering a total power of 1,360 PS. Since its inception, the NIO EP9 has broken lap records across a number of world-renowned racetracks, including the legendary Nürburgring with a time of 6:45.90 on May 12, 2017. However, the EP9 isn’t road legal and has been purely designed for track use – in the real world, at least. In Forza Horizon 5, the open road is yours to discover and the EP9 is an ideal choice to explore the rich diversity of Mexico.

2013 Wuling Sunshine S



Earn 25 PTS during the Autumn “Storm” Season on the Series 4 Festival Playlist from Feb. 10 – Feb 16.

Debuting in Forza for the first time, Wuling (“five diamonds”) is the biggest manufacturer of microvans in China. These pint-sized commercial vehicles are no bigger than a compact car but are the work horses for millions of farmers and small businesses. One of these microvans, the Wuling Sunshine, is the best-selling car of all time in China. Launched in 2002, it’s seen dozens of variants, and has become a cultural icon with Chinese consumers. The second generation launched in 2013 with an “S” variant, with technical upgrades like ABS and EBD. Powered by a 1.2-liter engine that outputs 82hp with a 5-speed manual transmission, it may not sound like a whole lot under the hood, but Forza tuners will certainly maximise its potential after an engine swap and various upgrades.

2005 MG XPower SV-R



Available Feb. 10 in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass.

Manufactured by MG Rover, the XPower SV-R was heavily inspired by the Qvale Mangusta and used parts from the Ford Mustang – all to potentially attract buyers in the United States. It was unveiled as a concept car in 2001 before Peter Stevens, former exterior designer of the McLaren F1, reworked its appearance to be more aggressive. Ultimately, the XPower SV-R was more of a niche sports car with an estimated 82 units produced – one of its most famous buyers being Rowan Atkinson.

2015 MG MG3



Earn 25 PTS during the Spring “Hot” Season on the Series 4 Festival Playlist from Feb. 24 – Mar. 2.

The MG3 is the most popular Chinese manufactured car sold today in the UK. Produced by SAIC and sold under the MG Motor subsidiary, the MG3 is a subcompact car fitted with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and is built to be an affordable, everyday car taking you to your destination with ease. Production of the MG3 begins in China before final assembly at the MG Rover production line in the UK.

In addition to the Chinese cars featured above, the Festival Playlist features another car to unlock and add to your garage:

2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0



Earn 25 PTS during the Winter “Dry” Season on the Series 4 Festival Playlist from Feb. 17 – Feb 23.

The 911 GT3 RS 4.0 is a harmonious balance of style and performance. With 600 models immediately sold out, Porsche had produced something incredibly special. Most GT3 owners frequently visit the track to push their rides to the limit and the RS 4.0 was the best for its time. It carries 50 additional horsepower through enhanced airflow and larger displacement due to a stroker crankshaft and lightweight titanium connecting rods, with a single-mass flywheel that helps it rev quickly. Whether you’re on the road or track, the 911 GT3 RS 4.0 is fast, elegant in design and loud. You’ll hear that flat-six scream no matter the powerband.

Car Pass Calendar

Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass holders will receive four new cars throughout Series 4, including the aforementioned 2005 MG XPower SV-R. Here are the rides you can look forward to over the coming weeks:

2019 Volkswagen Golf R



Available Feb. 3 in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass.

Produced since 1974 across eight generations, the Volkswagen Golf is considered one of the most renowned hatchbacks. The 2019 revision features engine options with compact petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains. It’s even fitted with an AWD turbo, which not only sounds amazing but ensures you have the right amount of grip when taking tight turns and corners. Take it for a test drive and you’ll understand just how incredibly fun this hatchback really is.

1992 Mazda 323 GT-R



Available Feb. 17 in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass.

The Mazda Familia, also known as the Mazda 323, Mazda Protegé and Mazda Allegro is a line of small family cars manufactured between 1963 and 2003. The 323 GT-R is considered legendary in Japanese hot-hatchback design and was even homologated for rally with more aggressive parts fitted to make it race ready. One peculiar twist is how the car’s speed limit could be bypassed by simply removing a screw on the back of the instrument cluster. How delightful.

2010 Porsche 911 Sport Classic



Available Feb. 24 in the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass.

250 units that were all sold in less than 48 hours. That’s the success story of the 911 Sport Classic. Porsche unveiled the limited version of the 911 Carrera S Coupé at the 2009 Frankfurt Auto Show. Inspired by the 1973 Carrera RS 2.7, the 911 Sport Classic is fitted with a 3.8-liter six-cylinder engine that outputs 402hp. Innovative for its time, the car incorporates a resonance intake manifold with 6 vacuum-controlled switching flaps and features a fixed 'duck tail' rear wing akin to the 1973 Carrera RS 2.7. Porsche also gave it a specifically developed Sport Classic Grey body color.

To add all the Car Pass rides released thus far to your Forza Horizon 5 garage, including those featured above, simply visit any Horizon Festival outpost or Player House and select “Car Pass” under the “Buy & Sell” menu.

The Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass can be purchased separately and is included in the Deluxe Edition, Premium Edition and Premium Add-ons Bundle. With 34 cars delivered to your game weekly, one per week with an additional eight Formula Drift cars to get you started, there’s no better way to kickstart your Horizon adventure today.

Release Notes

Series 4 features the eagerly awaited option to save and edit EventLab Blueprints – so you no longer need to craft your masterpieces in one sitting. Now you can revisit any previously created events to add the finishing touches. For the complete roundup of fixes and improvements in this update, please refer to our release notes . (HYPERLINK)

We’ll continue to develop new fixes that tackle problems reported by the community. Here’s where you can stay in the loop with any issues that we’re currently investigating.

We’re also developing a fix that retroactively grants any incompletable challenges along with their associated rewards from previous playlists. This will unlock the Min, Meet Max achievement for those who completed all other events. Look out for this in a future Forza Horizon 5 update.

Reports around the Horizon Festival state that construction on a Stunt Park is underway for Series 5 accompanied by new cars, new PR Stunts and party decorations adorned all over Mexico. Stay tuned for more details coming next month.

Thanks to our wonderful community for continuing to share their constructive feedback with us. It helps us deliver a better Forza Horizon 5 experience for everyone. We’re grateful for your support and excited to see you dive into the Horizon World Cup. Have fun and see you in Mexico. ¡Vamos!