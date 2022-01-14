Icarus Week Six Content Update

With everyone back at work for the year we've been undertaking a whole lot of planning, detailing what we'll be focused on now that the post-release rush and holidays are out of the way. For now, we're excited to be bringing you another mission update, with a new one to enjoy over the weekend, some hardcore variants, and a new concept that changes how we view perma-death on early drops.

STATION-TO-STATION:Extended Survey

A new mission is here! Jump in and complete another contract for the UDA, with options for standard and hardcore mode available to relaxed and experienced prospectors.

We have also added a hardcore variation for BIGSHOT: Hardcore Stockpile, giving you a new challenge to face as you build your legacy.

Insured Drops:

We’ve been talking and working away behind the scenes on how we want to approach difficulty, particularly for new players, and you’ll now see we have added ‘Insurance’ to a handful of early-game drops. This means that any character left on surface after the timer has expired will be saved and returned to the HAB. This adjustment is the first of many, giving us a chance for us to test out some theories and concepts we’ve been working on behind the scenes. Expect more significant changes on this front in future updates.

There have also been some fixes to other missions for missing text and some incorrect timers, so jump in, organise your squad and take Icarus by storm. We look forward to hearing your thoughts on the updates!

Patch Notes

Here are the details of the other bug fixes and updates in today’s patch:

Version: 1.1.1.90123