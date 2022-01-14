Update: v0.4.1

Hello,

This update is mostly about some critical bugs that occur on some platforms.

This also includes some improvements from the next update.

The most notable changes are:

Roads can be demolished now. However, if people can't access the workplaces, they leave the job.

Randomly given operations are smarter now to avoid recurring operations.

Added macOS support experimentally.

Actually, these features would be published along with a greater update but some critical bugs are found. So they are published early along with this update. And this update is not compatible with the previous game save but gives you an opportunity to downgrade the game if you want to keep playing your old saved state.

Now, I'm working on new content and game mechanics.

Thank you for your understanding, and support.

Have fun!

Here is a little screenshot that shows house and workplace connections;

Changelog

Notable

Ui; Added visual lines that show house and workplace connections when you right-click on any structure.

Ui; Removed unnecessary spam warnings, such as "Low stock", "Insufficient production".

Game; Roads can be demolished now.

Game; Random operations are smarter now to avoid recurring operations.

Platform; Added macOS support. (Experimental)

Other