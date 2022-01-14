Update: v0.4.1

Hello,
This update is mostly about some critical bugs that occur on some platforms.
This also includes some improvements from the next update.
The most notable changes are:
- Roads can be demolished now. However, if people can't access the workplaces, they leave the job.
- Randomly given operations are smarter now to avoid recurring operations.
- Added macOS support experimentally.
Actually, these features would be published along with a greater update but some critical bugs are found. So they are published early along with this update. And this update is not compatible with the previous game save but gives you an opportunity to downgrade the game if you want to keep playing your old saved state.
Now, I'm working on new content and game mechanics.
Thank you for your understanding, and support.
Have fun!
Here is a little screenshot that shows house and workplace connections;
Changelog
Notable
- Ui; Added visual lines that show house and workplace connections when you right-click on any structure.
- Ui; Removed unnecessary spam warnings, such as "Low stock", "Insufficient production".
- Game; Roads can be demolished now.
- Game; Random operations are smarter now to avoid recurring operations.
- Platform; Added macOS support. (Experimental)
Other
- Ui; Renamed "Agrifood" to "Crop".
- Ui; Renamed "Farm" to "Livestock Farm".
- Ui; Renamed "Cycle" to "Turn".
- Ui; Fixed a bug that "Need jobs!" warning message would be still for a cycle after workers had jobs.
- Ui; Added demand number information to the resource details panel.
- Ui; Updated demand bar hint message.
- Game; People cannot work at the workplaces if the workplace needs road and the worker does not have access to there.
- Game; If a house does not have road access, people can't settle there.
- Game; Fixed a bug that when an unused structure is demolished on its own, some other unused structures would also be demolished early.
- Game; Tier 1 people will also be unhappy if there is no agricultural food.
- Game; Updated an objective 2 requirement. Crop production 1200 -> 1500
- Game; Updated an objective 6 requirement. Office count 8 -> 6
- Graphics; Improved 3D drawings about that thin geometries would bleed each other.
- Platform; Fixed a critical game save restore bug, that would cause a crash on some platforms.
- Platform; Fixed a critical bug, the game would crash on launch on some platforms.
- Platform; Changed game save version.
Changed files in this update