Midinous Version 1.0.3 Released

1.0.3 Changelog

Externalized clock messages to a separate port (Midinous Clock Port). To use the clock, you must now use the Midinous Clock Port separately in host applications.

Fixed backup path saving strange directory names (oops!). If you want to remove these, delete all the directories that start with backup but have a save file appended to them. Just be sure to leave the folder named "backup" and keep all other folders.

Fixed path weight not carrying over on a copy/paste operation

Fixed document root note not saving to file. In order to enable this feature, open existing saves, change the root, and re-save.

Happy 2022, folks! I've begun work on a major overhaul of how the point objects on the canvas are placed. This means the object types can be extensible, which means:

CC Message Objects

Logic Gate Objects

Who knows what other fun stuff..

I don't have a timeline on these changes, as this will be a major update. I intend on including a different save format as well to further solidify the evolution of the program as it becomes more complex.

In the mean time, enjoy some small bug fixes and a new MIDI port for use (Midinous Clock Port). You'll have to select this specific MIDI port in your host application now if you want to use clock for syncing. However this should also lead to a more accurate clock as it won't be queued with other types of messages.

Happy creating!