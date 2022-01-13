 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Whisperer update for 13 January 2022

Mac version, very low graphics & resolution fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8017439 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content and more fixes!

Mac OSX

The Whisperer is now available on Mac OSX and 2560x1600/1800 resolutions have been added to the list for retina displays. If you enjoyed the game and know a few Mac users that might enjoy it as well, don’t hesitate to let them know about it.

Very low graphics

With the GPU shortage, I know some of you are stuck with a 2010 graphic card. If that’s your case, this is for you! You can now play the game on very low graphics, which will give an important boost to some computers.

Resolution fix

This is what we call an “attempted” fix. Some of you have reported resolution bugs. I have been able to replicate most of them, but they are Unity related. So I cannot fix them, but I implemented a workaround that should work. If it doesn't, let me know in the forum!

Changed files in this update

The Whisperer Content Depot 1697941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.