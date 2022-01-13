Mac version, very low graphics & resolution fix

New content and more fixes!

Mac OSX

The Whisperer is now available on Mac OSX and 2560x1600/1800 resolutions have been added to the list for retina displays. If you enjoyed the game and know a few Mac users that might enjoy it as well, don’t hesitate to let them know about it.

Very low graphics

With the GPU shortage, I know some of you are stuck with a 2010 graphic card. If that’s your case, this is for you! You can now play the game on very low graphics, which will give an important boost to some computers.

Resolution fix

This is what we call an “attempted” fix. Some of you have reported resolution bugs. I have been able to replicate most of them, but they are Unity related. So I cannot fix them, but I implemented a workaround that should work. If it doesn't, let me know in the forum!