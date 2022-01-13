Hello everyone,

This is patch 1.16, and I am very excited with the changes. I have been playing the game myself and been taking notes of my experience, as well as others. Here are the changes:

NEW MODULE: Focused (Makes guns that hit once and hard even stronger, the counterpart to the Weakened Defences module)

Many guns have been slightly nerfed (Explosive Shotgun) or buffed (Bouncy Gun, Shotgun, Tornado Gun)

The health amount of almost all enemies have been reduced. This should make the game overall slightly easier, and also make it less button-spammy to go through the levels without a powerful gun.

Thanks for playing!

Best,

Azaknora