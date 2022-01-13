 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 13 January 2022

P&C Beta Update: 13.01.2022

This first round of optimizations was a lot of work, but I'm pretty satisfied with it!

More is coming, I'm sure everyone will benefit from a lighter client when I'm done! But this doesn't mean we're not working on new content~



Size: 767.0 MB MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Every main Princess asset has been reworked (much fewer files and MBs are being used)

ːswirliesː "Laguna Treasure" costume for Desert Princess and Progeny has been added. You can forge it at Jardin's forge

ːswirliesː New Game Over screen - Sink like a Bucket

ːswirliesː "Dragon Courtesan" costume added for Dragon Progeny (Sea Dragon)

ːswirliesː Pregnant forms added for Moth/Cat/Dog/Human alternative forms (Fairy/Catfish/Shitzu/Porgy)

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed "Crystal Helm" icon

ːswirliesː Fixed Desert Princess "Painful Love" not being shown correctly at times

ːswirliesː Fixed Moth Princess "Koganamizu" not being shown correctly at times

ːswirliesː Fixed Moth Princess "Restrained Wings" not being shown correctly at times

ːswirliesː Fixed Mermaid Princess "ReDeep Kelp" not being shown correctly at times

