ANDERSON update for 13 January 2022

ANDERSON Update 1.0.0 Beta

Update 1.0.0b

To our fans: Thank you so much for your continued patience and support. We are excited to announce that ANDERSON is leaving Early Access. Our self-funded passion project between 3 friends has come full circle and reached its completion. We are proud of our accomplishment, and hope you enjoy the conclusion to ANDERSON’s story.

We will continue to address game breaking bugs and other larger issues as needed.

Additions

  • New Downstairs Area Added
  • New Ending Added
  • Added new intro
  • Island scene additions
  • Improved Hand Collisions
  • Improved Distance Grab Accuracy
  • Improved Player Rig spawning
  • Adaptive Resolution can now be toggled in settings

Fixes

  • Utility room Power map visual bug
  • Bot downstairs is ungrabable
  • Fixed water puzzle mechanics
  • Respawner in Lab was too big
  • Added bigger text sheet to utility room paper
  • Added more light to utility room
  • Fixed sounds not linked to proper audio mixers
  • Made gap in lighthouse not walkable
  • No backface on security room wall
  • Too much bloom in lab
  • Can walk through security room wall in waiting room
  • Make downstairs area dark on start and give tablet earlier
  • Downstairs lights do not toggle with light controls
  • Dialogue not playing in onboarding
  • Rebake lighting on island
  • Can pull lighthouse lever to cancel critical dialogue
  • Onboarding missing audio
  • You can hear audio in First loading scene
  • Changed the circle lights on the security tube green on puzzle complete
  • Downstairs spawn makes you face a pole
  • Several missing colliders

Changed files in this update

