PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1363

Replaced the map fragment reward in treasure sites by a normal chest reward [4916]
Added error logs in case the voyage exit spawn is not defined [4916]
Fixed item count parameter not used in get_item command [5147]
Added update of the shortcut panel when using the get_item command to update the stackable items count [5147]
#5107 - Handling of multiple users, deleted users /
#5174 - cursor stuck in the hand variant /
#5180 - if the cursor changes, the last frame of animation from the drop stays on screen (below flower here) /
Ship Deck board tweaks
Made decreasing an item quantity an atomic query to get a consistent affected rows count when multiple calls are made in parallel [4996]
