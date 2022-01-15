Sonia and the Hypnotic City Is Now Available!

We're delighted to reveal that Sonia and the Hypnotic City by StudioNAZE is now available with a 10% off discount!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1287140/Sonia_and_the_Hypnotic_City/
Sonia and the Hypnotic City trailer:
Once again we want to thank you for all of your support and we hope you'll enjoy our upcoming releases!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1413980/The_Demon_Lord_Is_New_in_Town/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1413960/Chevalier_Historie/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1551670/Samurai_Vandalism/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1551540/Tower_of_Ardia/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1551530/Pray_Game/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1551550/Philana_and_the_Elixir_of_Life/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1342060/The_Dead_End/
Stay up to date by following our pages:
Publisher Page
Group Page
Catalogue
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Discord
Website