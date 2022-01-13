PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1362

Added web tools section to manage land powerups https://tools.arcanewaters.com/land-powerups
Updated unity code to get data from xml.
Modified the end of voyage notice so that the user is warped back to the entrance of the voyage instead of Port Haven [4916]
Refactored the voyage creation functions to use a Voyage object instead of each individual parameter.
fix - #5155 - negative sailor xp points
added admin logs for enemy water spawn and pvp shop / updated server to register user to game stat manager if in tutorial cemetery / heals no longer display icon and text / farming crop highlights now only shows locally
added new admin logs
fixed server side error for farming trigger update, blocked crop proximity checker for server
fixed crop spot layering issue
fixed tutorial bug causing users not to see silver count icon and unable to gain silver in cemetery
Added Clock Pendulum sfx, using a FMOD event emitter
updated farm trigger to display only if using seed bag and if the crop slot is available
updated cannon panel image size of ability icons, set from size 54x54 into size 42x42 to be twice as big as the pixel size of the icons (21x21)
updated visit sign board prefab to display farm icon and have a tooltip when hovered
updated system to support displaying violet colored texts for poisoned attacks
Fixed issue where you could spawn inside the base collider.
Testing zabbix performance measuring.
Added util functions.
Sea projectiles now check a small radius instead of a point, to determine if they hit a sea tile.
Fixed some issues with minimap, minimap generation for sea
Adusted wind gust effector
Changed deep water color in the minimap
Added a timer to the pvp stat panel.
Imported sea mine sprites.
Removed town icon from sea minimaps
Random filepath changes
Added adjacent map functionality to map editor
Made map editor not run in background, small optimization to map editor
Made it so maps have to have at least 1 spawn point
Small tweaks to map list panel in map editor
Added Web Tools folder under Streaming Assets to the ignore files
Made map editor pause in background only when the loading panel is not showing
Adjusted layout for UI elements in the top left corner
fixed bug causing edwin npc to give invalid item reward after item serialization
added item null handling for item cell in inventory panel
pvp shop now closes on warp
updated map editor, interiors now has option to spawn random enemy spawner
added custom enemy spawner in interior map
added land powerups as part of xml client zip extraction
fixed bug causing client side to not load sprites of land powerups
Added a way to drop items in an instance
fixed bug for farming trigger causing arrow indicators to display even if spot is occupied with crop
WIP: new sea player dash effect
set confirmation modal to render above all panels
Replaced the map fragment reward in treasure sites by a normal chest reward [4916]
-
Added error logs in case the voyage exit spawn is not defined [4916]
