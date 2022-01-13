PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1362

Share · View all patches · Build 8017021 · Last edited 13 January 2022 – 21:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Added web tools section to manage land powerups https://tools.arcanewaters.com/land-powerups

Updated unity code to get data from xml.

Modified the end of voyage notice so that the user is warped back to the entrance of the voyage instead of Port Haven [4916]

Refactored the voyage creation functions to use a Voyage object instead of each individual parameter.

fix - #5155 - negative sailor xp points

added admin logs for enemy water spawn and pvp shop / updated server to register user to game stat manager if in tutorial cemetery / heals no longer display icon and text / farming crop highlights now only shows locally

added new admin logs

fixed server side error for farming trigger update, blocked crop proximity checker for server

fixed crop spot layering issue

fixed tutorial bug causing users not to see silver count icon and unable to gain silver in cemetery

Added Clock Pendulum sfx, using a FMOD event emitter

updated farm trigger to display only if using seed bag and if the crop slot is available

updated cannon panel image size of ability icons, set from size 54x54 into size 42x42 to be twice as big as the pixel size of the icons (21x21)

updated visit sign board prefab to display farm icon and have a tooltip when hovered

updated system to support displaying violet colored texts for poisoned attacks

Fixed issue where you could spawn inside the base collider.

Testing zabbix performance measuring.

Added util functions.

Sea projectiles now check a small radius instead of a point, to determine if they hit a sea tile.

Fixed some issues with minimap, minimap generation for sea

Adusted wind gust effector

Changed deep water color in the minimap

Testing zabbix performance measuring.

Added a timer to the pvp stat panel.

Imported sea mine sprites.

Removed town icon from sea minimaps

Random filepath changes

Added adjacent map functionality to map editor

Made map editor not run in background, small optimization to map editor

Made it so maps have to have at least 1 spawn point

Small tweaks to map list panel in map editor

Added Web Tools folder under Streaming Assets to the ignore files

Made map editor pause in background only when the loading panel is not showing

Adjusted layout for UI elements in the top left corner

fixed bug causing edwin npc to give invalid item reward after item serialization

added item null handling for item cell in inventory panel

pvp shop now closes on warp

updated map editor, interiors now has option to spawn random enemy spawner

added custom enemy spawner in interior map

added land powerups as part of xml client zip extraction

fixed bug causing client side to not load sprites of land powerups

Added a way to drop items in an instance

fixed bug for farming trigger causing arrow indicators to display even if spot is occupied with crop

WIP: new sea player dash effect

set confirmation modal to render above all panels