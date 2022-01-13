 Skip to content

Mon Bazou update for 13 January 2022

Big Update - 0.240

Build 8017013

Patchnotes via Steam Community

KINDA IMPORTANT

  • Huge new island with a racetrack
  • Auto Electric Heater, Reverse osmosis(Boil the syrup twice as fast) & Water tank upgrade is now available for the Sugarshack
  • Grid power added
  • You can now make Homemade Poutine
  • Fully working phone in the house
  • Decoration store added
  • V-Sync option added
  • Steamcloud
  • You can de-rust the OlTruck
  • You can now hide the UI with F2

OPTIMIZATION

  • Cannabis plant are now way more optimized

BUGS

  • Black texture everywhere when not facing the sun & mirror not working
  • Problem with the save & Metallic paint removal
  • Jacques at level 50 was always playing the "reward" sound and fueling now will work
  • Screw/Unscrew bolts & fuel cap was different visual speed & sound could stay on
  • Could be hard sometime to get out of the Cottage Ladder
  • Collision problem between the Crimping Machine and the Siroptier in the sugarshack
  • Traffic light (Red-Yellow-Green) would stay on if the race would stop while the countdown
  • Mirror in the Konig & Oltruck were inversed
  • Garage door will now be saved and will stay open if it was at the save of the game
  • Going through the ground when jumping at the windmills

COOL, I GUESS

  • Spit keybind/mechanic added
  • 102.1 radio station is now boom boom musics
  • Radio now respawn at the scrapyard (Have a chance once a week)
  • You can hold the key on the ignition switch to turn it and starting it
  • Handbrake on the Konig wasn't strong enough
  • Vehicle keybinds added (Steering, blinkers)
  • Bed light in the OlTruck & better interior (You can also paint the interior now)
  • Different footsteps sound depending on the surface
  • The lights switch state are now saved (+ switch in the garage & Sugarshack)
  • Change in-game text to be French, still have the translation when looking at it
  • You can now bring friendship up by selling weed (Only Normand & Raymond)
  • Pin hole behind the Konig seats
  • Garage door won't work if the generator is not running
  • Amount of trees planted & Crink on the hoist puller stats added
  • First time open game with manual transmision shift into R first
  • Computer is now on at the load of the save
  • You can sell wood at your brother Francis at any time of the day
  • Mute button added to the main menu

Changed files in this update

