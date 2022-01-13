Big Update - 0.240

KINDA IMPORTANT
- Huge new island with a racetrack
- Auto Electric Heater, Reverse osmosis(Boil the syrup twice as fast) & Water tank upgrade is now available for the Sugarshack
- Grid power added
- You can now make Homemade Poutine
- Fully working phone in the house
- Decoration store added
- V-Sync option added
- Steamcloud
- You can de-rust the OlTruck
- You can now hide the UI with F2
OPTIMIZATION
- Cannabis plant are now way more optimized
BUGS
- Black texture everywhere when not facing the sun & mirror not working
- Problem with the save & Metallic paint removal
- Jacques at level 50 was always playing the "reward" sound and fueling now will work
- Screw/Unscrew bolts & fuel cap was different visual speed & sound could stay on
- Could be hard sometime to get out of the Cottage Ladder
- Collision problem between the Crimping Machine and the Siroptier in the sugarshack
- Traffic light (Red-Yellow-Green) would stay on if the race would stop while the countdown
- Mirror in the Konig & Oltruck were inversed
- Garage door will now be saved and will stay open if it was at the save of the game
- Going through the ground when jumping at the windmills
COOL, I GUESS
- Spit keybind/mechanic added
- 102.1 radio station is now boom boom musics
- Radio now respawn at the scrapyard (Have a chance once a week)
- You can hold the key on the ignition switch to turn it and starting it
- Handbrake on the Konig wasn't strong enough
- Vehicle keybinds added (Steering, blinkers)
- Bed light in the OlTruck & better interior (You can also paint the interior now)
- Different footsteps sound depending on the surface
- The lights switch state are now saved (+ switch in the garage & Sugarshack)
- Change in-game text to be French, still have the translation when looking at it
- You can now bring friendship up by selling weed (Only Normand & Raymond)
- Pin hole behind the Konig seats
- Garage door won't work if the generator is not running
- Amount of trees planted & Crink on the hoist puller stats added
- First time open game with manual transmision shift into R first
- Computer is now on at the load of the save
- You can sell wood at your brother Francis at any time of the day
- Mute button added to the main menu
Changed files in this update