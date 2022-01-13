 Skip to content

Wings Of Bluestar update for 13 January 2022

Game Update 26

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there pilots!

Just a regular update in which I add news features and fix bugs. Here are the new stuff:

  • A new feature added:
  • Now you can auto fire while moving the right stick. This was asked by a player who like twin stick

    shmups and wanted this type of control. You can turn it off/on from the gameplay options.

  • Bug fixes:
  • Some trophies are fixed.
  • The occasional pause not working is fixed.
  • Boss 1 not triggering the result and therefore the next stage, fixed.
  • 2 players control, a new found bug is fixed.

Alright! that's all for this update! I'm still counting on your support and report.

Wings Of Bluestar full game Depot 1088421
