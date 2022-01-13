Game Update 26

Hi there pilots!
Just a regular update in which I add news features and fix bugs. Here are the new stuff:
- A new feature added:
- Now you can auto fire while moving the right stick. This was asked by a player who like twin stick
shmups and wanted this type of control. You can turn it off/on from the gameplay options.
- Bug fixes:
- Some trophies are fixed.
- The occasional pause not working is fixed.
- Boss 1 not triggering the result and therefore the next stage, fixed.
- 2 players control, a new found bug is fixed.
Alright! that's all for this update! I'm still counting on your support and report.
