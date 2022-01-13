Update 1.1.775

We have gotten a lot of good reports from the community, so time for an update with a lot of fixes. A big thanks to GingerofDeath, AngelKellyPlay, Foxboxunion and Fruit Newt!

Players' names turn green in the lobby when they have pressed ready. So now you know who to shout at from not pressing ready (it's always that one guy :) )

Throwing darts at the dartboard announces the score if you stand behind the red line.

Fixed so you can not release bear traps on the second floor from the first floor in the main cabin.

Removed skill points from the result screen. They did not serve any purpose really.

Removed ability to scale down the resolution to 25%. It gave little gain compared to how bad it looks.

Starting items are now randomized

Fixed several issues that could cause fishing to end up in a bugged state

Fixed an issue where you sometimes would not get the hat bought, but it still deducted the coins used to buy it.

Improved run animation when holding fishing rod

Fixed issue where you could get stuck if there was a vote while you were sleeping

Fixed issues where the fireplace would get extinguished in private matches

Made it easier to hit other players

Added impact animation when players are hit

Movement speed is drastically reduced a short time after taking damage.

The vote menu will disappear if you die

The item info popup will disappear if you die

Fixed issue where settings menu from lobby remained in-game.

Fixed issue where you could move around chopping wood after a vote

Reduced the size of pickups by 20%

Empty chests no longer glows

The camera now ignores collision with other players, giving a much smoother experience

Fixed issues where placing a beartrap while stuck in another trap would allow you to move

Fixes issues with push to talk

In early access before we have built up a big player base, we want to give you the fixes ASAP. This means that sometimes our fixes might cause new issues, or not be fixed for all users. Please bear with us, and be sure to let us know.