Small Culture Fix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In preparation for translations I had to fake a language to make sure every word was being collected and changed. To do so I faked a Chinese translation using "ASD" type words for everything.

If your PC language was set to Chinese by default, but you speak English. It would automatically use that faked culture and replace every text with ASDASDADS

I have set it to now force you to the English culture if that is not your default.

I hope to get translations back and into the game soon, but for now this should address the issue a few English speaking Chinese players experienced. I am sorry for the confusion to anyone who saw this in game.