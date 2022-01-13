Rogue Legacy 2 – Patch v0.8.1

We hope everyone had a joyous and restful holiday season! The last two weeks our team took a much-needed break, but now we’re back and ready to give it our all for the New Year. We are kicking things off with a patch to address a number of issues found with the Winter Gifts event. The worst offenders were fixed with a hotpatch shortly after the update launched, so these are mostly non-critical bugs.

The Cellar Door Games Team

MISC CHANGES/ADDITIONS

The Set Primary Display graphics setting now requires a restart in order for it to apply changes. Our previous implementation could change the monitor during run-time, but was a hacked attempt at getting around an engine limitation, and unfortunately presented a host of different issues. To improve stability and compatibility, we are converting to a new approach that requires a game reset any time the display monitor is changed.

Heir name files are now located in C:\Users\<your name>\AppData\LocalLow\Cellar Door Games\Rogue Legacy 2\CustomData\<platform version>\, and they are generated automatically the first time the game runs. This should address a Windows permission error that was causing corrupted text for some players. If the name files cannot be accessed for whatever reason, the game will fall back to using a built-in list of names. If you've customized your heir names in previous versions of the game, you will need to write them again in the new files.

The Pacifist weapon now triggers Sentries when attacking.

All projectiles can now go through Void Doors.

Immortal Kotetsu can now go through doors (but will still stop against Void Doors).

Handheld Ballista (Buff): Attack Exit control lockout reduced by ~20%.

BUG FIXES

99% of the bugs listed were brought up by the community, so we won’t bother tagging them as such.