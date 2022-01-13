Version 0.3.1

⨭ Added
The hall of ordeals added. You can enter there anytime. It is on section A. This is basically a difficulty test. You can choose to fight things. Each opponents will require a different strategy to beat. If you can beat it, a reward will be given. If you lose, nothing. You can try later.
In this patch, there is only one opponent: Sentry drone MK I.
More will be added later.
A story quest “An abandoned lab” added.
A pawn shop, Devil's advocate, added with a new unique character, Mike. I actually meant to add this place lot sooner but completely forgot about it. You can sell things there, and it will be a place for several quests.
Miyuki’s delta-C quest, the truth path can now advance. It should be complete by next patch. The lie path was completed several patches ago FYI.
💘 NSFW stuff
- The third scene with the hooker Jihae.
↹ Changed
A BGM added to the Blackmen hideout.
Corrected a visual issue when you fight an encounter where there are drones and humanoids. The drones didn’t feel like they were levitating and were also too large in comparison with humanoids.
Further boosted credit drop because, as it turns out, bullets burn a hole in your wallet.
You were able to leave Cold haven a bit earlier than you were supposed to, potentially messing up your plot. This wasn’t exactly a bug. I needed to test the grid map and intentionally lowered the bar. But the bar should have been raised back up but it wasn’t. This has been corrected.
A tileset issue was preventing story progression. Fixed.
